Students experience major quake

TOKYO, Sep 21 ( News On Japan ) - Saitama Prefectural Police's Tokorozawa Station held a joint disaster prevention drill with riot police and the fire department on Tuesday, in which 30 local elementary school students rode an earthquake simulator to learn how to protect themselves in the event of a major quake.

The training was held on the grounds of Tokorozawa police station, where the shaking, equivalent to a seismic intensity of 6-lower on the Japanese seismic scale, simulated an earthquake directly hitting the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The children also received instruction from firefighters on how to use fire extinguishers.