Students experience major quake
TOKYO, Sep 21 (News On Japan) - Saitama Prefectural Police's Tokorozawa Station held a joint disaster prevention drill with riot police and the fire department on Tuesday, in which 30 local elementary school students rode an earthquake simulator to learn how to protect themselves in the event of a major quake.
The training was held on the grounds of Tokorozawa police station, where the shaking, equivalent to a seismic intensity of 6-lower on the Japanese seismic scale, simulated an earthquake directly hitting the Tokyo metropolitan area.
The children also received instruction from firefighters on how to use fire extinguishers.
Japan opens hotline for male sex abuse victims after boyband scandal
The Japanese government will set up a hotline for male victims of sexual abuse, a minister announced on Tuesday, as the country grapples with an abuse scandal at the biggest boyband agency.
Are Japanese countrysides welcoming to foreigners?
Today I came to Akita Prefecture, in the Japanese countryside, to visit this school, which is Japanese language school, where you can experience Japanese culture and activities and I'm going to stay here with students for three days, let's see what happens.
Japan's Emperor, Empress observe rare birds at Kushiro wetland wildlife center
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have observed rare birds at a wildlife conservation center located in the country's largest wetland.
Elementary school students vs. jet plane in tug-of-war at Narita Airport
In preparation for "Aviation Day" on September 20, elementary school students at Narita Airport took on the challenge of a tug-of-war with a jet plane.
All Japan's "Incredibly Shocking Things" In 6 Minutes
Japanese people are scary
How to easily draw a realistic Tyrannosaurus rex with just one pencil
This is Shibasaki, your painting instructor. Today I will show you how anyone can easily draw a realistic tyrannosaurus rex with a single pencil.
Head of junior high school in Tokyo suspected of violating child pornography law
Tokyo police have arrested the principal of a public junior high school for allegedly possessing obscene images of an underage girl.
Police: Arrested ex-cram school teacher wrote novel detailing alleged sex crimes
Japanese police say they have found that a former cram school teacher arrested last month on suspicion of taking indecent images of a pupil wrote a novel describing acts similar to those he is charged with.
'Tyrannosaurus Race' is roaring success in Japan
From Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south, 'Tyrannosaurus Races' are being held all over the country.
6th century burial mound found in Nara temple parking lot
Horyu-ji Temple, known as the world's oldest wooden structure, has made a surprising discovery in its parking lot, where a garden embankment turns out to be an ancient burial mound.
Okinawa is a Blue Zone where a remarkable number of people live to 100
Okinawa, Japan is a Blue Zone and home to the longest-lived women in the world People form tight-knit friendship groups in childhood that support them into old age.
Unique Japanese School Supplies | Life in Japan Episode 226
You haven't seen school supplies until you've seen Japanese school supplies, and in this episode of Life in Japan we're going to see what all goes into preparing for public school in Japan.
Many Japanese schools in turmoil as lunch provider faces bankruptcy
A number of schools across Japan are urgently seeking ways to provide meals for their students following the sudden discontinuation of lunch catering services.
Watercolor Basics for Beginners Let's paint bright red tomatoes!
This is Shibasaki, a painting instructor. A watercolor section for beginners is about to begin. Let's paint a bright red tomato today. You are welcome to join me.
