Inmate handiwork on show at 'Rehabilitation Exhibition'

FUKUOKA, Sep 24 ( News On Japan ) - The 'Rehabilitation Exhibition,' featuring furniture and everyday items produced by inmates in prisons, commenced Saturday in Fukuoka City, showcasing products known for their high-quality craftsmanship and affordable prices, carry the hope of preventing reoffending.

The products include a bookshelf measuring over one meter made of wood and glass, as well as items like combs and tie pins with pure gold components. Remarkably, all these goods were crafted by inmates within prison walls.

The primary goal of the 'Rehabilitation Exhibition' is to raise awareness about the current circumstances of inmates striving for reintegration into society.

At Fukuoka Prison in Umi Town, Fukuoka Prefecture, the work of inmates starts shortly after 7:30 in the morning.

Prison work is mandatory for inmates serving sentences of imprisonment, which can range from woodworking to printing, depending on their skills and aptitudes. One of the objectives is to equip inmates with professional knowledge and skills.

The exhibition will be held for two days from Sep 24 at the "Fukuoka Island City Forum" in Higashi Ward, Fukuoka City.

Approximately 8,500 handcrafted products made by inmates, including furniture and everyday items, will be available for sale. A portion of the proceeds will be allocated to supporting victims of crime.