Inmate handiwork on show at 'Rehabilitation Exhibition'
FUKUOKA, Sep 24 (News On Japan) - The 'Rehabilitation Exhibition,' featuring furniture and everyday items produced by inmates in prisons, commenced Saturday in Fukuoka City, showcasing products known for their high-quality craftsmanship and affordable prices, carry the hope of preventing reoffending.
The products include a bookshelf measuring over one meter made of wood and glass, as well as items like combs and tie pins with pure gold components. Remarkably, all these goods were crafted by inmates within prison walls.
The primary goal of the 'Rehabilitation Exhibition' is to raise awareness about the current circumstances of inmates striving for reintegration into society.
At Fukuoka Prison in Umi Town, Fukuoka Prefecture, the work of inmates starts shortly after 7:30 in the morning.
Prison work is mandatory for inmates serving sentences of imprisonment, which can range from woodworking to printing, depending on their skills and aptitudes. One of the objectives is to equip inmates with professional knowledge and skills.
The exhibition will be held for two days from Sep 24 at the "Fukuoka Island City Forum" in Higashi Ward, Fukuoka City.
Approximately 8,500 handcrafted products made by inmates, including furniture and everyday items, will be available for sale. A portion of the proceeds will be allocated to supporting victims of crime.
News On Japan - Sep 21
Saitama Prefectural Police's Tokorozawa Station held a joint disaster prevention drill with riot police and the fire department on Tuesday, in which 30 local elementary school students rode an earthquake simulator to learn how to protect themselves in the event of a major quake.
barrons.com - Sep 20
The Japanese government will set up a hotline for male victims of sexual abuse, a minister announced on Tuesday, as the country grapples with an abuse scandal at the biggest boyband agency.
TAKASHii from Japan - Sep 20
Today I came to Akita Prefecture, in the Japanese countryside, to visit this school, which is Japanese language school, where you can experience Japanese culture and activities and I'm going to stay here with students for three days, let's see what happens.
NHK - Sep 18
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have observed rare birds at a wildlife conservation center located in the country's largest wetland.
News On Japan - Sep 17
In preparation for "Aviation Day" on September 20, elementary school students at Narita Airport took on the challenge of a tug-of-war with a jet plane.
Sora The Troll - Sep 16
Japanese people are scary
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Sep 12
This is Shibasaki, your painting instructor. Today I will show you how anyone can easily draw a realistic tyrannosaurus rex with a single pencil.
NHK - Sep 12
Tokyo police have arrested the principal of a public junior high school for allegedly possessing obscene images of an underage girl.
NHK - Sep 12
Japanese police say they have found that a former cram school teacher arrested last month on suspicion of taking indecent images of a pupil wrote a novel describing acts similar to those he is charged with.
News On Japan - Sep 11
From Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south, 'Tyrannosaurus Races' are being held all over the country.
News On Japan - Sep 09
Horyu-ji Temple, known as the world's oldest wooden structure, has made a surprising discovery in its parking lot, where a garden embankment turns out to be an ancient burial mound.
Insider - Sep 09
Okinawa, Japan is a Blue Zone and home to the longest-lived women in the world People form tight-knit friendship groups in childhood that support them into old age.
Life in Japan - Sep 09
You haven't seen school supplies until you've seen Japanese school supplies, and in this episode of Life in Japan we're going to see what all goes into preparing for public school in Japan.
NHK - Sep 07
A number of schools across Japan are urgently seeking ways to provide meals for their students following the sudden discontinuation of lunch catering services.