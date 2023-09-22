Diggings begin at Yoshinogari's 'mysterious area'
TOKYO, Sep 25 (News On Japan) - A comprehensive excavation has commenced at the largely untouched "mysterious area" within the Yoshinogari Site, a complex Yayoi archaeological site in Saga Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan.
In April of this year, a preliminary survey led to the discovery of a "stone coffin tomb" believed to have belonged to a prominent figure from the Yayoi period, attracting attention from across the country.
In June, efforts were made to open the lid of the tomb, revealing the presence of red pigment used by individuals of high status at the bottom of the tomb.
「謎のエリア」の被葬者、解明なるか 吉野ケ里、23日に発掘再開https://t.co/iYIjl4NLCE— 朝日新聞デジタル (@asahicom) September 22, 2023
この春に出土し、話題を集めた石棺墓の周囲を掘り進め、溝などが見つかれば、埋葬されていた人の身分や階層の解明につながる可能性があります。
The full-scale investigation is scheduled to cover an additional 450 square meters, extending from the area around the sarcophagus tomb, with new discoveries expected.
News On Japan - Sep 25
A comprehensive excavation has commenced at the largely untouched "mysterious area" within the Yoshinogari Site, a complex Yayoi archaeological site in Saga Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan.
News On Japan - Sep 24
The 'Rehabilitation Exhibition,' featuring furniture and everyday items produced by inmates in prisons, commenced Saturday in Fukuoka City, showcasing products known for their high-quality craftsmanship and affordable prices, carry the hope of preventing reoffending.
News On Japan - Sep 21
Saitama Prefectural Police's Tokorozawa Station held a joint disaster prevention drill with riot police and the fire department on Tuesday, in which 30 local elementary school students rode an earthquake simulator to learn how to protect themselves in the event of a major quake.
barrons.com - Sep 20
The Japanese government will set up a hotline for male victims of sexual abuse, a minister announced on Tuesday, as the country grapples with an abuse scandal at the biggest boyband agency.
TAKASHii from Japan - Sep 20
Today I came to Akita Prefecture, in the Japanese countryside, to visit this school, which is Japanese language school, where you can experience Japanese culture and activities and I'm going to stay here with students for three days, let's see what happens.
NHK - Sep 18
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have observed rare birds at a wildlife conservation center located in the country's largest wetland.
News On Japan - Sep 17
In preparation for "Aviation Day" on September 20, elementary school students at Narita Airport took on the challenge of a tug-of-war with a jet plane.
Sora The Troll - Sep 16
Japanese people are scary
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Sep 12
This is Shibasaki, your painting instructor. Today I will show you how anyone can easily draw a realistic tyrannosaurus rex with a single pencil.
NHK - Sep 12
Tokyo police have arrested the principal of a public junior high school for allegedly possessing obscene images of an underage girl.
NHK - Sep 12
Japanese police say they have found that a former cram school teacher arrested last month on suspicion of taking indecent images of a pupil wrote a novel describing acts similar to those he is charged with.
News On Japan - Sep 11
From Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south, 'Tyrannosaurus Races' are being held all over the country.
News On Japan - Sep 09
Horyu-ji Temple, known as the world's oldest wooden structure, has made a surprising discovery in its parking lot, where a garden embankment turns out to be an ancient burial mound.
Insider - Sep 09
Okinawa, Japan is a Blue Zone and home to the longest-lived women in the world People form tight-knit friendship groups in childhood that support them into old age.
Life in Japan - Sep 09
You haven't seen school supplies until you've seen Japanese school supplies, and in this episode of Life in Japan we're going to see what all goes into preparing for public school in Japan.