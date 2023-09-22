Diggings begin at Yoshinogari's 'mysterious area'

TOKYO, Sep 25 ( News On Japan ) - A comprehensive excavation has commenced at the largely untouched "mysterious area" within the Yoshinogari Site, a complex Yayoi archaeological site in Saga Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan.

In April of this year, a preliminary survey led to the discovery of a "stone coffin tomb" believed to have belonged to a prominent figure from the Yayoi period, attracting attention from across the country.

In June, efforts were made to open the lid of the tomb, revealing the presence of red pigment used by individuals of high status at the bottom of the tomb.

The full-scale investigation is scheduled to cover an additional 450 square meters, extending from the area around the sarcophagus tomb, with new discoveries expected.