Sushiro introduces 'hygienic' digital conveyor belt sushi

TOKYO, Sep 27 ( News On Japan ) - Major sushi chain Sushiro is introducing a new system for ordering sushi that circulates on screens.

Currently, Sushiro only uses conveyor belts when serving ordered items rather than continuously circulating.

The new ordering system for sushi circulating on screens is set to be introduced in some stores.

This change comes in response to the increase in customers who prefer not to take sushi from the conveyor belts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, it aims to prevent the nuisance behavior that has occurred from customers in conveyor belt sushi restaurants.