Sushiro introduces 'hygienic' digital conveyor belt sushi
TOKYO, Sep 27 (News On Japan) - Major sushi chain Sushiro is introducing a new system for ordering sushi that circulates on screens.
Currently, Sushiro only uses conveyor belts when serving ordered items rather than continuously circulating.
The new ordering system for sushi circulating on screens is set to be introduced in some stores.
This change comes in response to the increase in customers who prefer not to take sushi from the conveyor belts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, it aims to prevent the nuisance behavior that has occurred from customers in conveyor belt sushi restaurants.
Unexpected snapshots by foreign visitors capture the charms of Japan
News On Japan - Sep 27
In August of this year, the number of foreign tourists who visited Japan was approximately 2.15 million, a staggering 13 times higher than August of the previous year, marking the third consecutive month with over 2 million visitors.
Police inspector sentenced to 13 years jail for multiple sexual assaults
News On Japan - Sep 27
The Chiba District Court has handed down a 13-year prison sentence to a former police inspector who was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and other crimes against several women.
'Pool fever' outbreak highest in decade
News On Japan - Sep 27
Patients with 'pool fever,' a viral infection often spread in public swimming pools, have reached their highest level in 10 years.
Bursting balance balls can cause serious injury
News On Japan - Sep 27
Experts have issued a warning regarding the bursting of balance balls, with 4 serious accidents reported in Japan over the past 3 years.
'Income ceiling' holding Japan's part-time workers back
News On Japan - Sep 27
Part-time employees in Japan are limiting their working hours to avoid the burden of social insurance premiums, creating an income ceiling beyond which they are unwilling to work.
Man crushed to death while demolishing shrine
News On Japan - Sep 26
A 60-year-old man was crushed to death on Monday under a shrine he was demolishing in Kakogawa City, Hyogo Prefecture.
Teen slashes random shoppers in supermarket fish section
News On Japan - Sep 25
An 18-year-old male high school student was arrested Monday after a random knife attack in a supermarket in Nagaoka City, Niigata, injuring 3 customers.
Diggings begin at Yoshinogari's 'mysterious area'
News On Japan - Sep 25
A comprehensive excavation has commenced at the largely untouched "mysterious area" within the Yoshinogari Site, a complex Yayoi archaeological site in Saga Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan.
Reggae singer "CHEHON" busted for marijuana
News On Japan - Sep 25
A male reggae musician who goes by the name "CHEHON" has been arrested for possessing marijuana in Tokyo.
Woman dies after being bashed for 20 minutes in apartment
News On Japan - Sep 25
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman over a 20 minute period in an apartment they shared in Kashiwa City, Chiba, leading to her death.
Japan to prepare major transformation in tourism industry
newsonjapan.com - Sep 25
Japan is gearing up for a major transformation in the tourism industry, set to open its first integrated resorts (IRs) in 2030.
Inmate handiwork on show at 'Rehabilitation Exhibition'
News On Japan - Sep 24
The 'Rehabilitation Exhibition,' featuring furniture and everyday items produced by inmates in prisons, commenced Saturday in Fukuoka City, showcasing products known for their high-quality craftsmanship and affordable prices, carry the hope of preventing reoffending.
'CROSS FM' Chairman Horiemon begins radio wave experiment
News On Japan - Sep 24
Japanese entrepreneur Takafumi Horie held a press conference Friday announcing a 'big experiment' for his recently purchased radio station 'CROSS FM' in Kitakyushu.
4 Chinese men fined for taking garbage bags
News On Japan - Sep 24
Fukuoka City has slapped four Chinese nationals with 50,000 yen fines for repeatedly swiping garbage bags containing aluminum cans without permission.
Duolingo's Japan user base increases fivefold
News On Japan - Sep 24
One of the most widely used language learning apps in the world, "Duolingo," continues to grow in Japan, with the number of users increasing fivefold over the past three years.
