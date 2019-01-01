Before You Go: Essential Information for Japanese Travelers to Spain

A 2019 survey found that Spain is one of the top three countries that Japanese people would like to visit in the future.

This is no surprise, as Spain is a beautiful country with a rich history and culture similar to Japan's. Whether you're looking for a historical city break, a beach vacation, or something in between, you'll find it in Spain.

If you are planning a trip to Spain, here are a few things you should know to make your trip seamless and enjoyable. Learning these tips can help you avoid surprises and have a great time.

Passport and visa requirements

First, as of September 2023, Japanese passport holders can enter Spain without a visa for tourism purposes for the short term – up to 90 days. However, their passport must be valid for at least three months beyond the intended period of stay.

Unfortunately, Spain e-visa and Spain visa on arrival are not available for Japanese citizens at the moment. If you are a Japanese citizen and need more information about visas to Spain, you can contact the Spanish embassy or consulate in Japan. They will be able to provide you with the latest information on visa requirements, application procedures, and available visa types.

The Embassy of Spain is located in Tokyo. Meanwhile, the Honorary Consulates of Spain are available at Sapporo, Fukuoka, Takamatsu, Osaka, and Nagoya.

Prepare eSIM

eSIM is an embedded alternative to the physical SIM card, which we have all become familiar with over the last few decades. It has various advantages over its physical counterpart, such as convenience, security, and ease of use.

eSIMs are more convenient than traditional SIM cards because they do not require a physical card. You cannot lose an eSIM, so you don't have to worry about getting your SIM card stolen. You can also purchase and activate it online in minutes.

eSIM also offers a convenient way for people to stay connected to the internet when visiting a new country. Before you travel to Spain, buy a plan for a Spain eSIM from trusted providers, such as Holafly. The data plan can provide unlimited data usage within a certain period.

Apart from internet connectivity, you can also use the eSIM to make and receive calls for up to 60 minutes within the country. You don't need to worry about expensive roaming charges.

Getting to know the culture, the people

Spain is a diverse country with a solid national identity. It is famous for its many fiestas (celebrations), which take place throughout the year. One of the most renowned festivals in the country is the La Tomatina Festival, or Tomato Festival, which is celebrated on August 31.

Some regions even have their own languages, cuisines, and literature that have developed over time. Despite this, they all share the same passion, seen from the rhythmic Flamenco music and dance to the intense and dangerous bullfights.

Like its warm and vibrant festivals, the Spaniards have an open and lively communication style. Many foreigners find them confident and enthusiastic people who love to smile and look on the bright side of life. They also like to spend time at the outdoors a lot.

Despite the people's welcoming attitude, tourists must be aware of the country's current risk level. Based on travel advisories of six independent sources, it is currently on three out of five. Tourists still need to travel with some caution.

Where to go in Spain?

Spain's rich cultural heritage is reflected in its diverse artistic, architectural, and historical attractions. These sites offer a deep insight into the traditions, creativity, and defining moments that shaped the country.

Check out Barcelona's La Sagrada Familia and the Burgos Cathedral if you want to see ornate Gothic cathedrals. The breathtaking Moorish palaces of Alhambra can be found in Granada. The country also houses impressive Roman engineering feats at the aqueducts of Tarragona and Segovia.

Apart from cultural heritage, modern architecture can also be found nationwide. An example is the works of Antoni Gaudí in Barcelona.

If you are looking for nature, head to The Pyrenees and Picos de Europa mountain range, where various attractions are available in the region. For those who love lakes and the ocean, go to San Juan de Gaztelugatxe in the Basque Country, Serra de Tramuntana at Mallorca, or The Laguna Negra at Soria.

Don't forget to check out the unique landscapes, like the hanging houses of Cuenca. There is only one left of the expanding upward and outward architecture, where the Cuenca Spanish Museum of Abstract Arts is located.

The salt flats and lagoons of Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park are another must-go location. It is a salt-water area separated from the sea by a "thin" barrier about 150 and 550 meters wide.