News On Japan
Travel

Chiba City to Impose Fine for Pigeon Feeding

CHIBA, Oct 07 (News On Japan) - Narashino City in Chiba Prefecture is moving to regulate pigeon feeding with a 2,000-yen fine.

For several years, a large number of pigeons have gathered around JR Tsudanuma Station in Narashino City, causing the area to be occupied by feathers and droppings. This has led to a growing number of complaints from local residents.

A nearby resident in their 70s commented, 'It's not good for hygiene, and it must be tough for those who clean up.'

In response to this situation, the city has decided to establish an ordinance that restricts the feeding of pigeons and sought public input until the end of last month. Based on the feedback received, the city aims to enforce the ordinance starting next April.

Once the ordinance is in effect, feeding pigeons within designated areas will be prohibited, and those who do not comply with instructions will be subject to a 2,000-yen fine.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Crane Injures 4 Women at Osaka Music Festival

A camera crane collapsed at a music festival venue in Osaka, injuring at least four people.

Massive Solar Flare Raises Risk of Satellite and GPS Disruptions

Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) has reported the occurrence of a major solar flare on October 3rd.

Red Gate Remains Shut for Tokyo University Students

Tokyo University's iconic Red Gate, which has long been a symbol for prospective students to pass through, has remained closed for the past three years, leaving many students unable to experience walking through it.

Ishiba Frames Three Pillars

Prime Minister Ishiba has instructed relevant ministers to draft economic measures focused on addressing rising prices, strengthening growth, and ensuring safety and security.

Man Evades Arrest After Series of Violent Robberies

A man who was placed on the public wanted list Thursday is suspected of playing a key role in a series of robberies in Tokyo and Saitama.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Chiba City to Impose Fine for Pigeon Feeding

Narashino City in Chiba Prefecture is moving to regulate pigeon feeding with a 2,000-yen fine.

Luxury Gourmet Ride: Sanriku Railway Serves Abalone and Matsutake

Sanriku Railway, a third-sector company operating along the coast of Iwate Prefecture, began offering the 'Awabi Train' and 'Matsutake Train' services on October 6th, featuring luxurious bento boxes filled with locally sourced abalone and matsutake mushrooms.

Osaka Aquarium Welcomes World's Largest Fish

A whale shark, the world's largest species of fish, has been relocated from a research facility in Kochi Prefecture to the Kaiyukan aquarium in Osaka and was opened to the public on October 3rd.

3 Days in Japan’s TATTOO FRIENDLY Onsen Town

Ever heard of Kinosaki Onsen in Japan? It’s a 1300 year old tattoo-friendly onsen town that’s home to 7 mystical hot springs that are all within walking distance from one another. (Hangry By Nature)

Tokyo Tower Launches First Premium Tour

Tokyo Tower has launched its first-ever premium tour following the renovation of its observation deck. Starting from october 5th, the 'TOKYO DIAMOND TOUR' will limit entry to just 70 guests per day, offering an exclusive experience inside Tokyo Tower.

Unexploded Bomb Detonates at Miyazaki Airport

A large sinkhole was found on the taxiway of Miyazaki Airport on Wednesday, caused by the explosion of a 500-pound U.S.-made bomb.

'Hands Free' Tourist Bus Begins in Kyoto

Kyoto has launched a pilot project called the 'HANDS FREE BUS' to tackle overtourism and alleviate congestion on city buses, particularly caused by tourists with large luggage.

Naniwa Yodogawa Fireworks 2024 Compilation, Captured by Helicopter

The Naniwa Yodogawa Fireworks Festival, a staple of Osaka's summer tradition, was captured in its full glory. Featuring footage shot by ytv cameramen, who poured their collective efforts into capturing the event, the video includes stunning scenes filmed from a helicopter.