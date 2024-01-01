Chiba City to Impose Fine for Pigeon Feeding

CHIBA, Oct 07 (News On Japan) - Narashino City in Chiba Prefecture is moving to regulate pigeon feeding with a 2,000-yen fine.

For several years, a large number of pigeons have gathered around JR Tsudanuma Station in Narashino City, causing the area to be occupied by feathers and droppings. This has led to a growing number of complaints from local residents.

A nearby resident in their 70s commented, 'It's not good for hygiene, and it must be tough for those who clean up.'

In response to this situation, the city has decided to establish an ordinance that restricts the feeding of pigeons and sought public input until the end of last month. Based on the feedback received, the city aims to enforce the ordinance starting next April.

Once the ordinance is in effect, feeding pigeons within designated areas will be prohibited, and those who do not comply with instructions will be subject to a 2,000-yen fine.

Source: ANN