Japan had hottest September ever, following scorching summer
TOKYO, Oct 02 (NHK) - Weather officials in Japan say average temperatures in September were the highest since recordkeeping began 125 years ago.
Average temperatures this summer, from June to August, were the highest since recordkeeping began 125 years ago, and the trend continued throughout September.
Meteorological Agency officials announced on Monday the country's average temperature during the month was 2.66 degrees higher than average.
By region, the temperatures were higher than average by 3.1 degrees in northern and eastern Japan, and by 2.3 degrees in western Japan.
The cities of Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture, and Matsumoto in Nagano prefecture, were an average high of 3.9 degrees higher, followed by central Tokyo, with 3.4 degrees higher than average.
A total of 111 locations, out of 153, observed record high temperatures for September.
Scorching heat prevailed even in late September, with the mercury topping 35 degrees in the cities of Shizuoka and Kofu on September 28, to mark record highs.
Agency officials attribute the unusual weather to meandering westerlies which deviated more northward than normal, while a Pacific high pressure systems gained strength in eastern Japan.
They say these conditions made the archipelago more prone to warm air.
High sea surface temperatures, which also prevailed throughout the summer, are also to blame for the heat.
Officials say temperatures of waters surrounding Japan were 1.6 degrees higher than the norm last month, and the hottest on record since record keeping began in 1982. The sea surface heat heated the atmosphere, and contributed to hot weather across the archipelago.
The sea surface temperatures are expected to remain significantly higher than norm for the time being.
Officials say the phenomenon is "unbelievable", and add they brace for the possibility that as global warming gains further momentum, last month's scorching weather conditions may become the norm.
