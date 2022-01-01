Johnny's symbolic HQ sign removed
TOKYO, Oct 05 (News On Japan) - The iconic headquarters sign that symbolized Johnny & Associates is now being removed ahead of the company's name change scheduled for Oct 17.
Work started around 10:00 AM Thursday at Johnny's headquarters in Minato-ku, Tokyo, using a gondola, with fans and onlookers present to witness the scene.
Johnny & Associates had previously announced its intention to change its corporate name to "Smile Up" on Oct 17, and after completing compensation for victims of sexual harassment by Johnny Kitagawa, the company plans to close its operations.
President Noriyuki Higashiyama stated during a press conference on Monday that "anything associated with Johnny's will disappear," including the names of currently active groups, revealing the comprehensive nature of the changes.
A 48-year-old voice actor known for dubbing movies such as "RoboCop" was arrested for allegedly snatching a bag from an elderly woman in her 80s at Haneda Airport and injuring a man in his 60s who was chasing him.
A man who was dining inside a McDonald's restaurant in Utsunomiya City was injured Wednesday when a car using the drive-thru accidentally smashed into the store.
Autumn foliage is drawing visitors to Hokkaido's 2,291-meter Mount Asahidake in the Taisetsusan mountain range, the highest peak in Japan's northernmost prefecture.
Japan's new invoice system, designed to accurately track consumption tax payments, began this month. However, concerns and opposition persist among freelancers and small business owners.
The number of truants at elementary and junior high schools in Japan has reached a new high of almost 300,000 students, and reported bullying cases in all schools at about 690,000 during the 2022 academic year.
In response to an increasing number of "standing prostitutes" around Okubo Park in Tokyo's Kabukicho district, 35 women have been arrested in a police crackdown.
A scientific survey conducted by a Japanese government research team on Nishinoshima Island, a volcanic island in the Ogasawara Archipelago, reveals bird numbers have decreased while the habitat for insects has expanded.
The Kyoto City University of Arts has completed a full relocation to the eastern side of JR Kyoto Station.
A trial combining artificial intelligence (AI) and reservation-based shared buses has commenced in Sakai City, Osaka Prefecture.
Delivery giant Yamato Transport has replaced all delivery vans at its Kyoto branch with electric vehicles.
The "Otsuna-kake Shinji" ritual, a tradition that has persisted for 1,300 years at the renowned Iwaya Shrine in Kumano City, Mie Prefecture, often regarded as Japan's most ancient shrine, was held on Monday.
Weather officials in Japan say average temperatures in September were the highest since recordkeeping began 125 years ago.
A fire engulfed a horse barn at a riding club in Hiroshima City on Saturday, resulting in the death of eight horses.
Nagoya City in central Japan is now requiring people to stop walking while riding an escalator in order to prevent accidents.
In preparation for the opening of the Hokuriku Shinkansen Kanazawa-Tsuruga section next March, welcome ceremonies were held Sunday at various train stations along the route.