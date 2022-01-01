Johnny's symbolic HQ sign removed

TOKYO, Oct 05 ( News On Japan ) - The iconic headquarters sign that symbolized Johnny & Associates is now being removed ahead of the company's name change scheduled for Oct 17.

Work started around 10:00 AM Thursday at Johnny's headquarters in Minato-ku, Tokyo, using a gondola, with fans and onlookers present to witness the scene.

Johnny & Associates had previously announced its intention to change its corporate name to "Smile Up" on Oct 17, and after completing compensation for victims of sexual harassment by Johnny Kitagawa, the company plans to close its operations.

President Noriyuki Higashiyama stated during a press conference on Monday that "anything associated with Johnny's will disappear," including the names of currently active groups, revealing the comprehensive nature of the changes.