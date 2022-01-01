Physical fitness of middle-aged women in Japan declines: survey
TOKYO, Oct 09 (News On Japan) - A survey conducted by Japan Sports Agency has revealed a trend of declining physical fitness and exercise performance among women in their 40s.
The Sports Agency's "Physical Fitness and Exercise Ability Survey" targets individuals aged 6 to 79 nationwide, conducting physical tests such as grip strength and sit-ups, as well as surveys on exercise habits.
According to the survey for the fiscal year 2022, which was released on October 8, it was found that the performance of women in their 40s has declined over the past decade in almost all categories, including sit-ups and standing long jumps, as well as the total score.
Furthermore, the percentage of those who answered, "I don't engage in any sports activities for even one day a week," exceeded 50 percent.
Experts who participated in the survey suggested, "One of the reasons could be the burden of housework and childcare, but another factor is the lack of interest in sports or insufficient places to engage in physical activity within their daily lives."
The Sports Agency is promoting programs on its website that encourage women to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives, and it is also working on improving the environment based on research results regarding women's sports environments.
