Shibuya 'street drinking' under spotlight
TOKYO, Oct 09 (News On Japan) - Street drinking in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, is on the rise and shows no signs of slowing down.
Some individuals are so intoxicated that they end up fast asleep in flowerbeds.
Ken Hasebe, Mayor of Shibuya Ward, has annouced, "This year, I want to make it clear to the world that Shibuya is not a Halloween event venue."
Around Shibuya Station, street drinking will be prohibited from October 27th to November 1st during the Halloween period.
Shibuya 'street drinking' under spotlight
News On Japan - Oct 09
Street drinking in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, is on the rise and shows no signs of slowing down.
News On Japan - Oct 09
Street drinking in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, is on the rise and shows no signs of slowing down.
4 people attacked by bear in northeastern Japan
Kyodo - Oct 09
Four people were attacked by a bear on Monday in a residential area in Akita, northeastern Japan, with the whereabouts of the animal currently unknown, local authorities said.
Kyodo - Oct 09
Four people were attacked by a bear on Monday in a residential area in Akita, northeastern Japan, with the whereabouts of the animal currently unknown, local authorities said.
4 climbers found dead on Mount Asahi
NHK - Oct 09
Police have recovered the bodies of four climbers on Mount Asahi in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. They suspect the two men and two women ran into trouble after getting lost.
NHK - Oct 09
Police have recovered the bodies of four climbers on Mount Asahi in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. They suspect the two men and two women ran into trouble after getting lost.
7 injured in car accident in Tokyo's Shibuya
NHK - Oct 09
A car ran into people around a sidewalk in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Saturday night, injuring seven.
NHK - Oct 09
A car ran into people around a sidewalk in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Saturday night, injuring seven.
Two arrested for allegedly killing priest in Tokyo using charcoal briquettes
NHK - Oct 09
Police have arrested two people on suspicion of killing the chief priest of a temple in Tokyo by burning charcoal briquettes.
NHK - Oct 09
Police have arrested two people on suspicion of killing the chief priest of a temple in Tokyo by burning charcoal briquettes.
3 bears captured after sneaking into Japan factory
AP - Oct 07
Three bears that snuck into a tatami mat factory in northern Japan and holed up inside for nearly a day have been captured, town officials say.
AP - Oct 07
Three bears that snuck into a tatami mat factory in northern Japan and holed up inside for nearly a day have been captured, town officials say.
Man dies while removing hornets
News On Japan - Oct 05
A man in his 50s has died after being stung while attempting to remove hornets in Tateyama City, Chiba Prefecture.
News On Japan - Oct 05
A man in his 50s has died after being stung while attempting to remove hornets in Tateyama City, Chiba Prefecture.
'RoboCop' voice actor caught snatching bag at Haneda Airport
News On Japan - Oct 05
A 48-year-old voice actor known for dubbing movies such as "RoboCop" was arrested for allegedly snatching a bag from an elderly woman in her 80s at Haneda Airport and injuring a man in his 60s who was chasing him.
News On Japan - Oct 05
A 48-year-old voice actor known for dubbing movies such as "RoboCop" was arrested for allegedly snatching a bag from an elderly woman in her 80s at Haneda Airport and injuring a man in his 60s who was chasing him.
Car smashes into McDonald's, man inside injured while eating
News On Japan - Oct 05
A man who was dining inside a McDonald's restaurant in Utsunomiya City was injured Wednesday when a car using the drive-thru accidentally smashed into the store.
News On Japan - Oct 05
A man who was dining inside a McDonald's restaurant in Utsunomiya City was injured Wednesday when a car using the drive-thru accidentally smashed into the store.
Calls to legalise same-sex marriage in Japan
BBC News - Oct 04
Pressure has been mounting on Japan’s government to legalise same-sex unions after a court ruled earlier this year that a ban on them was unconstitutional.
BBC News - Oct 04
Pressure has been mounting on Japan’s government to legalise same-sex unions after a court ruled earlier this year that a ban on them was unconstitutional.
35 women arrested for prostitution in Shinjuku park
News On Japan - Oct 04
In response to an increasing number of "standing prostitutes" around Okubo Park in Tokyo's Kabukicho district, 35 women have been arrested in a police crackdown.
News On Japan - Oct 04
In response to an increasing number of "standing prostitutes" around Okubo Park in Tokyo's Kabukicho district, 35 women have been arrested in a police crackdown.
Nara City probes alleged abuse of deer
NHK - Oct 04
The western Japanese city of Nara known for its deer is investigating allegations that the animals have been abused.
NHK - Oct 04
The western Japanese city of Nara known for its deer is investigating allegations that the animals have been abused.
8 horses die in fire at riding club
News On Japan - Oct 02
A fire engulfed a horse barn at a riding club in Hiroshima City on Saturday, resulting in the death of eight horses.
News On Japan - Oct 02
A fire engulfed a horse barn at a riding club in Hiroshima City on Saturday, resulting in the death of eight horses.
Nagoya enforces 'No walking on escalators'
News On Japan - Oct 01
Nagoya City in central Japan is now requiring people to stop walking while riding an escalator in order to prevent accidents.
News On Japan - Oct 01
Nagoya City in central Japan is now requiring people to stop walking while riding an escalator in order to prevent accidents.
Monkey invades house, attacks young boys
News On Japan - Oct 01
Two young boys were attacked and injured by a monkey in Kyushu on Saturday, with a security camera capturing the primate entering a house before biting a 5-year-old boy inside.
News On Japan - Oct 01
Two young boys were attacked and injured by a monkey in Kyushu on Saturday, with a security camera capturing the primate entering a house before biting a 5-year-old boy inside.
Veteran zookeeper mauled to death by lioness
News On Japan - Sep 29
A veteran male zookeeper has died after being mauled by a lion during feeding time at a safari park in northern Japan.
News On Japan - Sep 29
A veteran male zookeeper has died after being mauled by a lion during feeding time at a safari park in northern Japan.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7