Shibuya 'street drinking' under spotlight

TOKYO, Oct 09 ( News On Japan ) - Street drinking in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, is on the rise and shows no signs of slowing down.

Some individuals are so intoxicated that they end up fast asleep in flowerbeds.

Ken Hasebe, Mayor of Shibuya Ward, has annouced, "This year, I want to make it clear to the world that Shibuya is not a Halloween event venue."

Around Shibuya Station, street drinking will be prohibited from October 27th to November 1st during the Halloween period.