Zoo apologizes for escaped chimpanzee
OSAKA, Oct 19 (News On Japan) - The Director of Tennoji Zoo, one of Japan's oldest zoos opened in Osaka in 1915, has apologized for a chimpanzee that escaped on Tuesday through a gap in the wall, admitting that a design flaw was at fault.
The female chimpanzee managed to squeeze through a 20 cm gap located between the steel frame and wall of an animal passage. Visitors were evacuated from the zoo, which temporarily closed, and the chimpanzee was captured 3 hours later.
A veterinarian was bitten and injured during the escapade.
The zoo said a "design error" was the cause, and has taken emergency measures such as filling in the gaps with iron plates.
Former doctor convicted of secretly filming naked schoolgirls
News On Japan - Oct 19
A former doctor was handed a suspended sentence after being found guilty of secretly filming female students naked during a school health checkup.
News On Japan - Oct 19
A former doctor was handed a suspended sentence after being found guilty of secretly filming female students naked during a school health checkup.
Zoo apologizes for escaped chimpanzee
News On Japan - Oct 19
The Director of Tennoji Zoo, one of Japan's oldest zoos opened in Osaka in 1915, has apologized for a chimpanzee that escaped on Tuesday through a gap in the wall, admitting that a design flaw was at fault.
News On Japan - Oct 19
The Director of Tennoji Zoo, one of Japan's oldest zoos opened in Osaka in 1915, has apologized for a chimpanzee that escaped on Tuesday through a gap in the wall, admitting that a design flaw was at fault.
Japan's Astronomic Rise in Crime?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Oct 18
Out of all 600,000 crimes in Japan, 120,000 crimes were bicycle theft.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Oct 18
Out of all 600,000 crimes in Japan, 120,000 crimes were bicycle theft.
4-year-old girl killed in front of hospital, elderly driver arrested
News On Japan - Oct 18
A mother and child were struck by a car near the entrance of a hospital in Hokkaido, resulting in the death of the girl.
News On Japan - Oct 18
A mother and child were struck by a car near the entrance of a hospital in Hokkaido, resulting in the death of the girl.
Chimpanzee at Osaka zoo escapes from enclosure
NHK - Oct 17
A chimpanzee escaped from its enclosure at a zoo in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, on Tuesday morning, but was captured several hours later.
NHK - Oct 17
A chimpanzee escaped from its enclosure at a zoo in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, on Tuesday morning, but was captured several hours later.
4 children, father found dead in sunken car off central Japan coast
Kyodo - Oct 16
Four children and their father were found dead Sunday in a submerged car in the sea off the coast of Mie Prefecture, central Japan, police said.
Kyodo - Oct 16
Four children and their father were found dead Sunday in a submerged car in the sea off the coast of Mie Prefecture, central Japan, police said.
Sushi licking prankster also convicted in prostitution case
NHK - Oct 14
A 21-year-old man who grabbed worldwide attention after videoing himself licking a soy sauce dispenser at a sushi shop has been convicted in a case that included charges for transporting a 15-year-old girl for prostitution.
NHK - Oct 14
A 21-year-old man who grabbed worldwide attention after videoing himself licking a soy sauce dispenser at a sushi shop has been convicted in a case that included charges for transporting a 15-year-old girl for prostitution.
Blogger ordered to pay woman compensation for discriminatory posts
News On Japan - Oct 13
A third-generation Korean woman living in Japan who sought compensation from a man who had posted discriminatory comments such as "Go back to your homeland," on his blog, has won a court battle which ruled the posts illegal.
News On Japan - Oct 13
A third-generation Korean woman living in Japan who sought compensation from a man who had posted discriminatory comments such as "Go back to your homeland," on his blog, has won a court battle which ruled the posts illegal.
Mushroom picker catches bear attack on video
News On Japan - Oct 13
This year, the number of human casualties caused by bears in Japan is at an all-time high, with the animals now appearing in urban areas where sightings have previously been rare.
News On Japan - Oct 13
This year, the number of human casualties caused by bears in Japan is at an all-time high, with the animals now appearing in urban areas where sightings have previously been rare.
Foreign residents in Japan hit record high of over 3.2 million
NHK - Oct 13
The number of foreign residents living in Japan has reached a record high, surpassing 3.2 million.
NHK - Oct 13
The number of foreign residents living in Japan has reached a record high, surpassing 3.2 million.
Graffiti dampens festive spirit
News On Japan - Oct 13
The Fujieda Festival is held once every three years in Shizuoka Prefecture, with various local food stalls, known as "yatai," parading through the streets, entertaining the visiting crowds.
News On Japan - Oct 13
The Fujieda Festival is held once every three years in Shizuoka Prefecture, with various local food stalls, known as "yatai," parading through the streets, entertaining the visiting crowds.
Declining grades behind student stabbings, teen boy admits to charges in court
News On Japan - Oct 13
A former high school student accused of stabbing three individuals, including students taking the University Entrance Examination, in front of the University of Tokyo, has admitted to the charges in court.
News On Japan - Oct 13
A former high school student accused of stabbing three individuals, including students taking the University Entrance Examination, in front of the University of Tokyo, has admitted to the charges in court.
'Chikan' caught pulling down woman's underwear on Tokyo train
News On Japan - Oct 13
A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pulling down the underwear of a woman in her 20s and touching her lower body inside a JR Saikyo Line train.
News On Japan - Oct 13
A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly pulling down the underwear of a woman in her 20s and touching her lower body inside a JR Saikyo Line train.
Wooden house in Saitama goes up in flames, 2 bodies discovered
News On Japan - Oct 12
A two-story wooden house in Kumagaya City, Saitama Prefecture, was completely destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, with two bodies found in the ruins.
News On Japan - Oct 12
A two-story wooden house in Kumagaya City, Saitama Prefecture, was completely destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, with two bodies found in the ruins.
Japan's deer population explodes
News On Japan - Oct 12
A record number of accidents and severe agricultural damage in northern Japan are the result of a flourishing deer population.
News On Japan - Oct 12
A record number of accidents and severe agricultural damage in northern Japan are the result of a flourishing deer population.
Man dies in cave after missing on exploration tour
Kyodo - Oct 12
Police said Wednesday they retrieved a body of a man who went missing in a cave tour on the southern island of Yonaguni, in Okinawa Prefecture.
Kyodo - Oct 12
Police said Wednesday they retrieved a body of a man who went missing in a cave tour on the southern island of Yonaguni, in Okinawa Prefecture.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7