5 monorail cars collide at zoo grounds
Kumamoto, Oct 19 (News On Japan) - Five cars on a monorail at the Kumamoto City Zoological and Botanical Gardens collided into each other on Wednesday, with passengers reporting sore backs and necks.
The collision occurred 5.7 meters above ground when the first car began stopping erratically, initially near the elephant enclosure, then after a few dozen seconds, it resumed operation before stopping again near the Japanese monkey enclosure, resulting in the next 4 cars rear-ending the car in front.
Each monorail car has a capacity of 4 passengers, and a woman in the third car said, "After seeing the train in front of us stopped for a while, I thought, 'Ah, we're going to hit, we're going to hit, we're going to hit' and then we did."
Another woman felt something amiss about the monorail she had been riding since she was a child, saying, "I've been riding this train for nearly 20 years, but the shaking has gotten pretty bad lately. The outside of the train is rusted. The rails are also rusted. It shakes."
As for the cause of the accident, Kumamoto City Zoo and Botanical Garden Deputy Director Matsumoto Mitsufumi explained, "In emergencies, the train behind is supposed to stop automatically. We are wondering why it ended up a rear-end collision on this occasion."
News On Japan - Oct 19
Five cars on a monorail at the Kumamoto City Zoological and Botanical Gardens collided into each other on Wednesday, with passengers reporting sore backs and necks.
News On Japan - Oct 19
A man in his 40s has been arrested for allegedly jumping and kicking a parked car in Namba, Osaka, with the entire incident recorded on dashcam.
News On Japan - Oct 19
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is expected to withdraw from automobile production in China, with a decision likely at an upcoming board of directors meeting.
News On Japan - Oct 19
A very rare sea turtle was caught in a salmon net by a Japanese fisherman before being released back into the waters of northern Hokkaido.
News On Japan - Oct 19
Autumn leaves are in full bloom in Tochigi and Nikko, with red and yellow trees surrounding pure white running water.
News On Japan - Oct 19
A former doctor was handed a suspended sentence after being found guilty of secretly filming female students naked during a school health checkup.
News On Japan - Oct 19
Nara Prefecture plans to introduce a system next year to subsidize high school students, effectively making tuition free for households with an annual income below 9.1 million yen.
News On Japan - Oct 19
The Director of Tennoji Zoo, one of Japan's oldest zoos opened in Osaka in 1915, has apologized for a chimpanzee that escaped on Tuesday through a gap in the wall, admitting that a design flaw was at fault.
News On Japan - Oct 18
A mother and child were struck by a car near the entrance of a hospital in Hokkaido, resulting in the death of the girl.
News On Japan - Oct 18
A squirrel caught munching on a poisonous mushroom in northern Japan sparked hot debate on social media last week.
News On Japan - Oct 17
Starting from next spring, smoking rooms will be phased out on all Shinkansen trains operated by JR Tokai, JR West Japan, and JR Kyushu, making the entire trip smoke-free.
News On Japan - Oct 17
This year's prefectural attractiveness ranking placed Hokkaido in 1st place, Kyoto Prefecture in 2nd place, and Okinawa Prefecture in 3rd place, marking the same top three for the fourth consecutive year.
News On Japan - Oct 16
Workman, a major work wear company, announced its expansion into the global market in August of this year, starting with the opening of a store in Taiwan in 2027.
News On Japan - Oct 16
Tokyo police have conducted a mass guidance operation targeting junior high and high school students out late at night in Kabukicho, with the number of cases increasing sevenfold compared to before the pandemic.
News On Japan - Oct 14
Diggers have broken through the Chuo Shinkansen's main tunnel of the futuristic maglev line for the first time since excavation began in March last year.
News On Japan - Oct 14
One of the largest autumn festivals in the Kanto region has begun in Katori City, Chiba Prefecture, where 4-ton floats are moved in sync around the shape of the Japanese character "の".