100 redback spiders found in Kyushu school

FUKUOKA, Oct 22 ( News On Japan ) - About 100 invasive "Redback Spiders" were discovered in an elementary school in Oita City, Kyushu, although there have been no reports of bites or health issues.

While preparing for a sports festival on Friday (Sep 20), a teacher found an adult female Redback Spider in the schoolyard.

Upon further investigation of the area, in addition to about 100 living adult and juvenile spiders, multiple egg sacs were found. Pesticides were sprayed to exterminate them.

The school postponed the sports festival, which was scheduled for the 21st.

A few more adult spiders and egg sacs were subsequently found around the area where the spiders were initially discovered.