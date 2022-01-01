100 redback spiders found in Kyushu school
FUKUOKA, Oct 22 (News On Japan) - About 100 invasive "Redback Spiders" were discovered in an elementary school in Oita City, Kyushu, although there have been no reports of bites or health issues.
While preparing for a sports festival on Friday (Sep 20), a teacher found an adult female Redback Spider in the schoolyard.
Upon further investigation of the area, in addition to about 100 living adult and juvenile spiders, multiple egg sacs were found. Pesticides were sprayed to exterminate them.
The school postponed the sports festival, which was scheduled for the 21st.
A few more adult spiders and egg sacs were subsequently found around the area where the spiders were initially discovered.
Japan to ease requirements on foreign interns transfering jobs
As Japan's labor maket tightens, and foreign technical interns effectively become valuable human resources, the government announced a plan on Wednesday to revise the training system to allow more job flexibility.
High school tuition in Nara to become free
Nara Prefecture plans to introduce a system next year to subsidize high school students, effectively making tuition free for households with an annual income below 9.1 million yen.
Students preparing for entrance exams take part in Shinto shrine ritual
Students preparing to take school entrance examinations next spring are visiting a Shinto shrine, which honors the god of learning, to receive blessings.
The Shimabara Rebellion (Part 2) | The Edo Period Episode 4
With the Shimabara rebellion fully underway, the Tokugawa Shogunate will dispatch armies aimed at crushing the revolt before things get further out of hand. It his here we will see the climactic siege of Hara!
Police 'guide' over 40 'Toyoko Kids' in Kabukicho, mostly high school girls
Tokyo police have conducted a mass guidance operation targeting junior high and high school students out late at night in Kabukicho, with the number of cases increasing sevenfold compared to before the pandemic.
Japan's Controversies Where People Got Cancelled And Hate
Japan is wild. Speaking English in Japan is wild.
Japan court: Surgery requirement for gender registry changes is unconstitutional
A local family court in central Japan has ruled in a case involving a transgender man that the requirement of surgery to remove reproductive functions for gender registry changes is unconstitutional.
Insane True Story of Slave Sold to Japanese Warlord Becomes Samurai Legend
The tale of Yasuke, the first Black samurai is an incredible story that is the stuff of legend! learn how a man overcame slavery to become a noble warrior who fought alongside a Japanese warlord and held a very high and esteemed rank among the Japanese warriors.
Tokyo's richest ward counts cost of sending all students to Singapore
Tokyo's Minato Ward Assembly recently made a formal decision to allocate 500 million yen of taxpayers' money for overseas study trips for all public junior high schools, sparking both support and opposition.
Japan to add driving to specified foreign worker skills
In a bid to ease driver shortages, the transport ministry is working with relevant government agencies to add driving buses as a specified skill to the specified skilled foreign worker program, minister Tetsuo Saito said Tuesday.
Young women increasingly abusing OTC drugs in Japan
Young women are increasingly abusing over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, according to a research group of the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.
Mixed reactions to new grade in 'Eiken' English test
The English Language Proficiency Test, known as "Eiken," will be introducing of a new level for the first time in 31 years, with the aim of implementing it from 2025.
What it's like to be a geisha in Japan: the training, schedule – and food
Geishas in Japan have an enigmatic charm about them. They are so revered that a teacher of the art was once declared a “living national treasure” in the country.
Foreign instructors feel pinch of new invoice system
Japan's new invoice system, designed to accurately track consumption tax payments, began this month. However, concerns and opposition persist among freelancers and small business owners.
Record 300,000 students in Japan do not attend school
The number of truants at elementary and junior high schools in Japan has reached a new high of almost 300,000 students, and reported bullying cases in all schools at about 690,000 during the 2022 academic year.
