First snow on Mount Zao, 6 days earlier than average

SENDAI, Oct 23 ( News On Japan ) - A cold air mass above northern Japan has sent temperatures plummeting, with the "first snow" observed on Mt. Zao, Miyagi Prefecture on Sunday morning.

The Sendai Meteorological Observatory announced the first snow cap on Mount Zao at 6:15 a.m. on Sep 22, which is 6 days earlier than the average year and 14 days earlier than last year.

The Zao Echo Line, which connects Miyagi and Yamagata, is closed to traffic from the gate near an altitude of 1,250 meters.