Japan considers 40k yen return to taxpayers, 70k yen payment to non-taxpayers
TOKYO, Oct 24 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government is considering specific measures to return a portion of increased tax revenues to the public, including a fixed 40,000 yen payment to taxpayers, and 70,000 yen to non-taxable households.
Prime Minister Kishida said, "We should consider ways to return, including income tax reductions," expressing an intention to give back to the public the increased tax revenue of the past two years.
In addition to a 40,000 yen reduction in income taxes and other taxes, measures are being considered for low-income individuals, such as granting around 70,000 yen to non-taxable households.
The LDP's Tax Research Committee held a leadership meeting to confirm the direction for future discussions.
Within the LDP, there are many opinions suggesting that a reduction in income tax would require legal amendments, and that "it would take time for the effects to be seen", indicating that the discussions are expected to be challenging.
