Fish moving north due to rising sea temperatures

TOKYO, Oct 24 ( News On Japan ) - Domestically produced agricultural and marine products in Japan are beginning to see impacts of global warming, with rising temperatures affecting harvest volumes and quality.

Marine resources have experienced a decrease in catch volumes, price hikes, and significant impacts on dining tables.

How should we adapt to climate change? The popular fresh fish chain "Kakujo Fish" has taken steps to respond to the changes in fish species.

In search of cheap, fresh, and delicious fish, skilled buyers have set out to chase the northward-moving fish, heading to the Tohoku region and then to Hokkaido.

On the other hand, some producers have seized the opportunity presented by global warming to try their hand at tropical fruits rare in Japan.

In Wakayama Prefecture, the number one producer of mandarin oranges in Japan, they have taken on the cultivation of "Atemoya," one of the "three most beautiful fruits in the world."