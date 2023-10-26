Tokyo's Hachiko statue to be covered up to prevent Halloween crowding

TOKYO, Oct 27 ( NHK ) - Officials of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward plan to cover an iconic dog statue with a temporary enclosure in the coming days so Halloween revelers will not gather around it.

The statue of Hachiko, modeled after a loyal Akita dog, is a popular meeting place just outside Shibuya Station.

The officials say the enclosure around Hachiko will be in place from Saturday until next Wednesday morning.

They are concerned that large crowds of revelers may visit the area for Halloween this year as Japan no longer has any coronavirus restrictions. They are urging people, including foreign tourists, not to come to Shibuya to celebrate Halloween.

The officials say they hope to prevent serious problems such as a crowd crush by closing off the Shibuya icon.

They are asking people to visit Shibuya to see Hachiko after Halloween.