Tokyo launches discount sushi campaign to support Fukushima

TOKYO, Oct 28 ( News On Japan ) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has started a campaign where you can enjoy sushi for 30 percent less.

From Oct 27, you can get 30 percent off the price of sushi when you eat it in Tokyo, including great deals on fatty tuna, as well as salmon and salmon roe, which are very popular with children.

If you eat sushi in Tokyo, you will receive points worth 30% of your bill, worth up to 1,000 yen.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike: "A campaign to dispel misconceptions about marine products (such as those produced in Fukushima Prefecture) and encourage everyone to eat plenty of fish."

Even if you're not a resident of Tokyo, you can still use this offer. Conditions are that you must use one of the QR code payment systems of auPAY, dPay, PayPay, or Rakuten Pay.