Kansai trains to launch credit card touch payments
OSAKA, Nov 03 (News On Japan) - Three railway companies in the Kansai area have announced the introduction of a credit card touch payment system at ticket gates in 2024.
Kintetsu Railway, Hankyu Railway, and Hanshin Electric Railway plan to install ticket gates equipped with dedicated readers that can process fare payments when passengers hold up credit cards or smartphones with touch payment functions.
This will eliminate the need to purchase tickets or recharge IC cards.
The initiative aims to enhance convenience for foreign visitors ahead of the Osaka-Kansai Expo.
This touch payment system has already been implemented by Nankai Electric Railway the year before last, while Osaka Metro reportedly intends to introduce it next year.
Kintetsu Railway connects Osaka, Nara, Kyoto, Nagoya, Tsu, Ise, and Yoshino.
Hankyu Railway provides commuter and interurban service to the northern Kansai region.
Hanshin Electric Railway links Osaka and Kobe.
News On Japan - Nov 03
