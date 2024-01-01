Over 2,000 shoppers line up for Hanshin Tigers victory sale
OSAKA, Nov 06 (News On Japan) - Victory sales have begun at department stores in Osaka following the Hanshin Tigers' first Japanese championship in 38 years.
A queue of about 2,000 people forming in front of the Hanshin Department Store in Umeda, Osaka, which opened to the delirious shoppers 40 minutes ahead of schedule.
Bargains featuring the championship logo were on offer, including lucky bags priced at 3,800 yen and tiger figurines priced at 3.8 million yen, echoing the "first time in 38 years" theme.
The sale will last for 5 days starting from Nov 6.
In the first matchup between two Kansai teams in 59 years, Hanshin Tigers beat Orix Buffaloes 7-1 in game 7 of the Japan Series, claiming their second championship since 1985 and the first in 38 years.
News On Japan - Nov 06
News On Japan - Nov 06
Giriyaaku Amegasaki, the 'legendary street performer' from Hakodate City, Hokkaido, has reached his 55th year in the performance industry at the age of 93. Despite aging and battling illnesses, he continues to dance on the streets, declaring, 'This is not the end for me.'
News On Japan - Nov 06
More than 915 million yen in support was raised for the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo, nine times the target amount, making it the highest ever crowdfunding campaign in Japan.
News On Japan - Nov 05
News On Japan - Nov 05
A woman in her 20s was arrested early Sunday morning for attempting to kill a man with a knife on the streets of Kabukicho, Tokyo's entertainment district.
News On Japan - Nov 05
The body of a male university student has been found in the mountains of Hokkaido after being attacked by a bear.
News On Japan - Nov 04
Tourists coming to Japan are increasingly resorting to 'white number' taxis, which are reserved through an app before arriving, making Narita Airport a virtual "lawless zone for unlicensed taxis."
News On Japan - Nov 03
A 53-year-old Thai man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following at street brawl in Yokohama on Thursday night.
News On Japan - Nov 03
Three people were stabbed by an unknown assailant in the streets of Yokohama City on Thursday evening, leaving one person dead and two injured.
News On Japan - Nov 03
On the first day of the three-day holiday, Kyoto was crowded with tourists, including dangerous behavior by foreigners and unauthorized trespassing on private property.
News On Japan - Nov 03
Three incidents of frogs being found in salads in Saizeriya restaurants between October 18 and 21 have been revealed following reports from customers.
News On Japan - Nov 03
Three 'DJ SODA' fans accused of groping the South Korean idol have had criminal charges dropped following an a settlement without any monetary compensation.
News On Japan - Nov 03
Princess Kako has arrived in Peru a day later than planned, with the trip from Japan taking an impressive 50 hours.
News On Japan - Nov 03
Three railway companies in the Kansai area have announced the introduction of a credit card touch payment system at ticket gates in 2024.
News On Japan - Nov 02
The airplane Princess Kako was traveling on to Peru has returned to Houston due to equipment failure.
News On Japan - Nov 02
A woman was stabbed in the back and abdomen by a knife-wielding man in a Tokyo restaurant on Thursday morning.