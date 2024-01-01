Over 2,000 shoppers line up for Hanshin Tigers victory sale

OSAKA, Nov 06 ( News On Japan ) - Victory sales have begun at department stores in Osaka following the Hanshin Tigers' first Japanese championship in 38 years.

A queue of about 2,000 people forming in front of the Hanshin Department Store in Umeda, Osaka, which opened to the delirious shoppers 40 minutes ahead of schedule.

Bargains featuring the championship logo were on offer, including lucky bags priced at 3,800 yen and tiger figurines priced at 3.8 million yen, echoing the "first time in 38 years" theme.

The sale will last for 5 days starting from Nov 6.

In the first matchup between two Kansai teams in 59 years, Hanshin Tigers beat Orix Buffaloes 7-1 in game 7 of the Japan Series, claiming their second championship since 1985 and the first in 38 years.