Tokyo Metro to Go Public on October 23

TOKYO, Sep 22 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange announced on Friday that it has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of Tokyo Metro on the TSE Prime Market. The planned listing date is October 23.

Half of the shares currently owned by the national government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will be sold. The anticipated sale price per share is 1,100 yen, and the company’s market capitalization at the time of listing is expected to reach approximately 640 billion yen, making it a significant IPO.

Source: テレ東BIZ