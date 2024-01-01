News On Japan
Japan's Average Private Sector Salary Rises for Third Year

TOKYO, Sep 25 (News On Japan) - The average salary received by employees working in private sector companies last year increased for the third consecutive year, reaching 4.6 million yen, according to a survey by Japan's National Tax Agency.

The "Survey on Private Sector Salary Statistics," published by the National Tax Agency, shows that the average salary earned by private sector employees over the past year was 4.6 million yen, a 0.4% increase from the previous year, marking three consecutive years of salary growth.

By industry, the highest average salary was recorded in the electricity, gas, heat supply, and water sector at 7.75 million yen, followed by the finance and insurance sector at 6.52 million yen.

The lowest average salary was in the accommodation and food services sector at 2.64 million yen.

The average bonus amount dropped by 0.3% from the previous year to 710,000 yen, marking the first decrease in three years.

Source: ANN

