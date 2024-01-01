Consumers Face Higher Egg Prices as Year-End Approaches

TOKYO, Sep 25 (News On Japan) - Egg prices are increasing once again, particularly impacting businesses like a Baumkuchen specialty shop in Adachi, Tokyo, which uses 3,000 eggs daily. President Eisuke Namai expressed concerns over the rising costs, noting that eggs are crucial for the cake's quality, and a recent price surge has made it difficult to pass on costs to consumers repeatedly.

Last year's egg price spike, driven by an avian influenza outbreak that led to the culling of over 17 million hens, resulted in a record high of 350 yen per kilogram. This year, prices stabilized around 200 yen but surged again in September. Manager Yoshiyasu Muramatsu highlighted how perceptions of normal pricing significantly affect sales.

A recent meeting with producers and distributors revealed that the summer heat has reduced production, while increased demand from dining out has driven prices up to around 260 yen per kilogram. Meanwhile, poultry farms are struggling with the heat's impact on hen productivity, leading to adjustments in egg orders.

Looking ahead, producers like Mitsuhiro Toyomura believe prices will remain elevated due to ongoing challenges. With year-end demand for traditional foods increasing, the situation may worsen. Additionally, concerns about potential avian influenza outbreaks could further impact prices, as preventive measures are being implemented.

