Russia terminates agreement with Japan regarding safe disposal of nuclear weapons
TOKYO, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - The Russian government has declared an end to the Japan-Russia non-nuclear cooperation agreement, which involved the safe disposal of nuclear weapons, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website on November 9.
No reason was provided for the termination.
The agreement, signed in 1993, was intended to provide financial and technical support for the safe disposal of nuclear weapons and solving environmental issues.
Under this agreement, Japan has been involved in the dismantling of Russian nuclear submarines, providing funding and technical assistance.
Kishida, Cabinet ministers to return increased portion of salary, Matsuno says
Japan's top government spokesperson has said the prime minister, his ministers and some other senior officials will return salary increases to the state coffers if a pay-raise bill for such people is enacted.
Japan PM doesn't intend to dissolve Lower House in 2023
Government sources say Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio does not intend to dissolve the Lower House this year. Kishida intends to focus on economic measures to tackle rising prices for the time being.
South China Sea: Kishida says Japan cooperating with Philippines, US amid Beijing tensions
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday his country, the Philippines and the United States were cooperating to protect the freedom of the South China Sea as he committed to help enhance Manila’s security capabilities.
Hong Kong student sentenced over online posts in Japan
A court in Hong Kong has sentenced a 23-year-old woman to two months in jail for sedition. The charges relate to social media posts she made while studying in Japan.
Japan unveils $113 billion package to cushion inflation
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday the government will spend over 17 trillion yen, or $113 billion, on a package of measures to cushion the economic blow from inflation, which will include tax cuts.
10 Japanese nationals evacuate from Gaza
A Japanese government official says ten Japanese nationals and their eight Palestinian family members have evacuated to Egypt from the Gaza Strip.
Chinese, Japanese coast guards face off again near disputed islands
Chinese and Japanese coast guard ships have faced off around disputed islands in the East China Sea. It is the second such incident in two weeks.
US military begins Japan seafood purchases to counter China ban
The US military has decided to buy Japan’s seafood in bulk in an effort to offset China’s ban in the wake of the Fukushima water release.
Muslims in Japan denounce Israel against bombing of Gaza
Around 1,000 demonstrators from Japan’s Muslim community gathered in the Ichigaya district of Tokyo near the Israeli Embassy on Sunday to protest against the bombing of Gaza.
National Health Insurance premiums to be raised
Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has proposed raising the upper limit on annual insurance premiums for self-employed people by 20,000 yen starting next year.
Kishida tells ruling coalition lawmakers to draw up detailed tax-cut plan
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told lawmakers of the ruling parties to work out the details of a tax cut and subsidies plan as part of a new economic package.
Japanese seafood ban signals China’s shady virtues
On 24 August 2023, immediately after Japanese authorities released treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, China suspended all seafood imports from Japan.
Japan considers 40k yen return to taxpayers, 70k yen payment to non-taxpayers
The Japanese government is considering specific measures to return a portion of increased tax revenues to the public, including a fixed 40,000 yen payment to taxpayers, and 70,000 yen to non-taxable households.
Japan's LDP wins one by-election, loses another on Sunday
Japan's main governing Liberal Democratic Party won one of the two Diet by-elections held on Sunday. The LDP lost the other seat to an opposition-backed candidate.
Osaka Expo construction costs expected to rise to over $1.5 billion
The organizer of the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, has formerly told relevant parties that construction costs for the event are expected to be up to 235 billion yen, or about 1.57 billion dollars.
