Russia terminates agreement with Japan regarding safe disposal of nuclear weapons

TOKYO, Nov 10 ( News On Japan ) - The Russian government has declared an end to the Japan-Russia non-nuclear cooperation agreement, which involved the safe disposal of nuclear weapons, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website on November 9.

No reason was provided for the termination.

The agreement, signed in 1993, was intended to provide financial and technical support for the safe disposal of nuclear weapons and solving environmental issues.

Under this agreement, Japan has been involved in the dismantling of Russian nuclear submarines, providing funding and technical assistance.