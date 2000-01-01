Japan's nursing homes plunge into deficit for first time
TOKYO, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - Profit margins for special nursing homes in Japan have hit negative territory, diving to minus 1 percent for the first time since the introduction of the nursing care insurance system in April 2000.
The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare on Friday announced the results of a survey on the management status of nursing care service providers for the last fiscal year.
Special nursing homes, designed to provide long-term care for elderly individuals who require constant nursing care and assistance, recorded an average profit margin of -1%, and long-term care health facilities -1.1%, marking the first deficit since the start of the "kaigo rōjin hoken shisetsu", or nursing care insurance scheme.
The deficit is attributed to the rising cost of utilities and food.
News On Japan - Nov 11
Profit margins for special nursing homes in Japan have hit negative territory, diving to minus 1 percent for the first time since the introduction of the nursing care insurance system in April 2000.
News On Japan - Nov 11
The CEO of Booking.com, Glenn Fogel, has sent an email to accommodation providers in Japan who have been experiencing significant delays in payments, the first intervention by the company since the issue was uncovered.
News On Japan - Nov 11
Yamaha has announced a "new retro" themed 125cc motorcycle amid shrinking sales of mopeds in Japan.
NHK - Nov 09
Japan has posted a record current account surplus for the first six months of the fiscal year. The figure came in at 12.7 trillion yen, or about 84 billion dollars, in the black amid cheaper energy imports and rate hikes abroad.
News On Japan - Nov 09
Dams in western Japan are in a critical situation due to record low rainfall.
News On Japan - Nov 09
Japanese young women tend to prioritize authenticity in their purchasing preferences, based on a survey for this year's Trend Awards.
MSN - Nov 09
Software developer Fuji Soft said on Wednesday it will launch a tender offer to take private four listed subsidiaries in Japan for a total price of about 41 billion yen ($271.78 million).
News On Japan - Nov 08
"Japan 4.0." suggests that even if Japan's population drops to less than half, to 50 million, it is possible to double wealth.
Reuters - Nov 08
Japanese manufacturers' business confidence improved for the first time since August while service-sector mood rose for a second month, according to the Reuters Tankan poll, which also highlighted a challenging outlook amid a patchy economic recovery.
News On Japan - Nov 08
LINE Yahoo sales revenue has reached a record 871.7 billion yen, an increase of 11.1 percent year-on-year, thanks to increased revenue from media operations and a thriving travel business.
NHK - Nov 08
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor is moving to grow its presence in South America by expanding in Brazil.
News On Japan - Nov 07
Accor, the largest hospitality company in Europe operating hotels in 110 countries and regions, has announced it will open 23 hotels in Japan on April 1 next year.
News On Japan - Nov 06
Yamato Holdings, a leading land transport company, has introduced a cargo-only aircraft set to begin operations next year.
News On Japan - Nov 06
Victory sales have begun at department stores in Osaka following the Hanshin Tigers' first Japanese championship in 38 years.
News On Japan - Nov 06
More than 915 million yen in support was raised for the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo, nine times the target amount, making it the highest ever crowdfunding campaign in Japan.
hrmasia.com - Nov 06
The University of Tokyo has issued a strong appeal to organisations to refrain from employing pressure tactics on job-hunting students, a practice that has become increasingly prevalent in recent years as organisations scramble to secure talent amid a chronic labour shortage.