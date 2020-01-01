First snowfall in many parts of northern Japan, blizzard conditions in Hokkaido

SAPPORO, Nov 11 ( News On Japan ) - The first snowfall of the season has been observed in various parts of northern Japan due to the influence of a cold air mass sweeping across the upper atmosphere, with Hokkaido facing blizzard conditions.

Sapporo's first snowfall is about 10 days later than average.

Up to 40 cm of snow is expected in northern areas along the Sea of Japan side of Hokkaido by Sunday morning.

Aomori City also observed its first snow on Saturday morning.

Snow is expected to continue to fall until around Nov 14, with caution urged as snow accumulates and roads turn icy, which may cause transportation disruptions.