Hachiko gets new dog house for 100th birthday

TOKYO, Nov 13 ( News On Japan ) - The statue of the faithful dog Hachiko celebrated its 100th birthday this November with a warm bedroom, just as a winter chill sweeps through Tokyo.

Hachiko's statue, a polular meeting spot in Shibuya, was surrounded by a six tatami-mat-size room with a bed and pink wallpapaer on Sunday.

Contemporary artist Tatsuo Nishino said, "Hachiko has been outside (for many years), and we wanted to give him a rest, so creating a warm room was something we always had in mind."

Hachiko, born in 1923, was a faithful dog that continued to wait for his owner to return at Shibuya Station even after his master had passed away.

Related articles:

Tokyo's Hachiko statue to be covered up to prevent Halloween crowding

Series of old 'Hachiko' photos discovery