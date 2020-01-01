Hachiko gets new dog house for 100th birthday
TOKYO, Nov 13 (News On Japan) - The statue of the faithful dog Hachiko celebrated its 100th birthday this November with a warm bedroom, just as a winter chill sweeps through Tokyo.
Hachiko's statue, a polular meeting spot in Shibuya, was surrounded by a six tatami-mat-size room with a bed and pink wallpapaer on Sunday.
Contemporary artist Tatsuo Nishino said, "Hachiko has been outside (for many years), and we wanted to give him a rest, so creating a warm room was something we always had in mind."
Hachiko, born in 1923, was a faithful dog that continued to wait for his owner to return at Shibuya Station even after his master had passed away.
News On Japan - Nov 13
