33-year-old becomes youngest female mayor in Japan's history

KYOTO, Nov 13 ( News On Japan ) - A 33-year-old woman has been elected to the top job of Yawata City in Kyoto Prefecture, making her the youngest female mayor in the nation's history.

Shoko Kawada, an independent newcomer and former secretary to a member of the House of Councillors, ran as the successor candidate following the resignation of the previous mayor mid-term. She secured endorsements from the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito, and the Constitutional Democratic Party, defeating candidates from Ishin and the Communist Party to win her first election.

Shoko Kawada said, "I think it will make an impact for young women in Japan, those raising children and working, to have a certain level of authority in city planning and policy-making."

At 33 years old, Kawada becomes the youngest female mayor in Japanese history.