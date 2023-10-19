33-year-old becomes youngest female mayor in Japan's history
KYOTO, Nov 13 (News On Japan) - A 33-year-old woman has been elected to the top job of Yawata City in Kyoto Prefecture, making her the youngest female mayor in the nation's history.
Shoko Kawada, an independent newcomer and former secretary to a member of the House of Councillors, ran as the successor candidate following the resignation of the previous mayor mid-term. She secured endorsements from the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito, and the Constitutional Democratic Party, defeating candidates from Ishin and the Communist Party to win her first election.
Shoko Kawada said, "I think it will make an impact for young women in Japan, those raising children and working, to have a certain level of authority in city planning and policy-making."
At 33 years old, Kawada becomes the youngest female mayor in Japanese history.
News On Japan - Nov 13
A 33-year-old woman has been elected to the top job of Yawata City in Kyoto Prefecture, making her the youngest female mayor in the nation's history.
News On Japan - Nov 10
The Russian government has declared an end to the Japan-Russia non-nuclear cooperation agreement, which involved the safe disposal of nuclear weapons, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website on November 9.
NHK - Nov 10
Japan's top government spokesperson has said the prime minister, his ministers and some other senior officials will return salary increases to the state coffers if a pay-raise bill for such people is enacted.
NHK - Nov 09
Government sources say Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio does not intend to dissolve the Lower House this year. Kishida intends to focus on economic measures to tackle rising prices for the time being.
South China Morning Post - Nov 04
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday his country, the Philippines and the United States were cooperating to protect the freedom of the South China Sea as he committed to help enhance Manila’s security capabilities.
NHK - Nov 04
A court in Hong Kong has sentenced a 23-year-old woman to two months in jail for sedition. The charges relate to social media posts she made while studying in Japan.
cnbc.com - Nov 02
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday the government will spend over 17 trillion yen, or $113 billion, on a package of measures to cushion the economic blow from inflation, which will include tax cuts.
NHK - Nov 02
A Japanese government official says ten Japanese nationals and their eight Palestinian family members have evacuated to Egypt from the Gaza Strip.
CNA - Nov 02
Chinese and Japanese coast guard ships have faced off around disputed islands in the East China Sea. It is the second such incident in two weeks.
independent.co.uk - Oct 31
The US military has decided to buy Japan’s seafood in bulk in an effort to offset China’s ban in the wake of the Fukushima water release.
Arab News - Oct 30
Around 1,000 demonstrators from Japan’s Muslim community gathered in the Ichigaya district of Tokyo near the Israeli Embassy on Sunday to protest against the bombing of Gaza.
News On Japan - Oct 28
Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has proposed raising the upper limit on annual insurance premiums for self-employed people by 20,000 yen starting next year.
NHK - Oct 27
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told lawmakers of the ruling parties to work out the details of a tax cut and subsidies plan as part of a new economic package.
East Asia Forum - Oct 25
On 24 August 2023, immediately after Japanese authorities released treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, China suspended all seafood imports from Japan.
News On Japan - Oct 24
The Japanese government is considering specific measures to return a portion of increased tax revenues to the public, including a fixed 40,000 yen payment to taxpayers, and 70,000 yen to non-taxable households.
NHK - Oct 23
Japan's main governing Liberal Democratic Party won one of the two Diet by-elections held on Sunday. The LDP lost the other seat to an opposition-backed candidate.