Japan's childcare leave to be raised to 100 percent of take-home pay
TOKYO, Nov 14 (News On Japan) - A proposal to raise the rate of childcare leave benefits from the current 80% to 100% of take-home income would require both parents to take at least 14 days off, according to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
Additionally, if an employee works shorter hours after childcare leave, a certain percentage of the reduced wages will be added to the compensation to encourage men to participate in childcare.
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare aims to start the system from 2025.
YouTuber who made bogus 'citizen's arrest' busted for defamation
News On Japan - Nov 14
Japanese YouTuber "Rengoku Koroaki", known for citizen's arrest themed videos, has been apprehended for posting a video of a woman surrounded by 5 to 6 men while being falsely accused of reselling theatre tickets.
Skymark eyes logistics business following major tie-up
News On Japan - Nov 14
Japanese low-cost airline Skymark is looking to enter the logistics market following Suzuyo Holdings move to become the airlines largest shareholder.
'mercari Hallo' taps into part-time job market
News On Japan - Nov 14
Japanese e-commerce giant Mercari has announced their entry into the part-time job market, starting next spring.
Technical interns in Japan forced into prostitution
News On Japan - Nov 14
Four men and women have been arrested for allegedly forcing Vietnamese women, who came to Japan as technical interns, into prostitution.
Toxic mushroom poisonings sweeping across Japan
News On Japan - Nov 13
Poisonous mushrooms typically found in summer and autumn are appearing simultaneously in Japan, leading to a spate of food poisonings nationwide.
Record snowfall across Hokkaido
News On Japan - Nov 13
This season's strongest cold air mass across Japan has sent temperatures plummeting, with some locations in Hokkaido recording over 50 cm of snowfall.
Police shoot knife-wielding man in Osaka
News On Japan - Nov 13
A police officer fired two shots at a man armed with a knife who is believe to have attacked and injured a nearby woman in Osaka on Monday morning.
33-year-old becomes youngest female mayor in Japan's history
News On Japan - Nov 13
A 33-year-old woman has been elected to the top job of Yawata City in Kyoto Prefecture, making her the youngest female mayor in the nation's history.
Drunk man steals ambulance, falls asleep at the wheel 400m away
News On Japan - Nov 13
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing an ambulance from a hospital in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture.
Historic Gunma temple 'Shakasonji' goes up in flames
News On Japan - Nov 13
The main building of Shakasonji, resting place of rakugo artist Sanyutei Enraku, burnt to the ground on Sunday.
Major power blackout hits Okinawa
News On Japan - Nov 13
A widespread power outage affecting nearly 20% of households and businesses in Okinawa Prefecture was restored 2 hours after a thermal generator breakdown on Sunday afternoon.
Hachiko gets new dog house for 100th birthday
News On Japan - Nov 13
The statue of the faithful dog Hachiko celebrated its 100th birthday this November with a warm bedroom, just as a winter chill sweeps through Tokyo.
Dodgy tutoring school owner arrested for fraud
News On Japan - Nov 12
A 48-year-old man who runs a tutoring school in Osaka has been arrested and charged for swindling 8.5 million yen in cash from a student's mother under the pretext of investment funds.
Why do foreign visitors find Japan so surprising?
News On Japan - Nov 12
Foreign visitors continue to be amazed by 'Japan-only' experiences, from 'department store basements' to 'last trains.'
Age care workers quitting over wage gap
News On Japan - Nov 12
The number of age care worker resignations in Japan exceeded the number of new hires last year, with 'low wages' cited as one of the main reasons.
