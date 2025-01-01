Japan's childcare leave to be raised to 100 percent of take-home pay

TOKYO, Nov 14 ( News On Japan ) - A proposal to raise the rate of childcare leave benefits from the current 80% to 100% of take-home income would require both parents to take at least 14 days off, according to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Additionally, if an employee works shorter hours after childcare leave, a certain percentage of the reduced wages will be added to the compensation to encourage men to participate in childcare.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare aims to start the system from 2025.