YouTuber who made bogus 'citizen's arrest' busted for defamation
TOKYO, Nov 14 (News On Japan) - Japanese YouTuber "Rengoku Koroaki", known for citizen's arrest themed videos, has been apprehended for posting a video of a woman surrounded by 5 to 6 men while being falsely accused of reselling theatre tickets.
The YouTuber was arrested for allegedly defaming the teenager's reputation by accusing her of ticket scalping and filming her near the Imperial Theatre in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, in September this year, and then posting the video online.
The woman claims she was simply meeting a friend and had not been involved in any ticket resale.
The 40-year-old suspect reportedly admitted to the allegations during questioning at the time of his arrest, with Tokyo police investigating whether others were involved in posting the video.
A 'citizen's arrest' refers to an ordinary person who is not a police officer arresting a person only in cases where they are caught red-handed. Currently, there are a number of videos being posted on social media showing people unilaterally approaching people suspected of crimes under the guise of arresting private individuals.
News On Japan - Nov 14
News On Japan - Nov 14
Japanese low-cost airline Skymark is looking to enter the logistics market following Suzuyo Holdings move to become the airlines largest shareholder.
News On Japan - Nov 14
Japanese e-commerce giant Mercari has announced their entry into the part-time job market, starting next spring.
News On Japan - Nov 14
Four men and women have been arrested for allegedly forcing Vietnamese women, who came to Japan as technical interns, into prostitution.
News On Japan - Nov 14
A proposal to raise the rate of childcare leave benefits from the current 80% to 100% of take-home income would require both parents to take at least 14 days off, according to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
News On Japan - Nov 13
Poisonous mushrooms typically found in summer and autumn are appearing simultaneously in Japan, leading to a spate of food poisonings nationwide.
News On Japan - Nov 13
This season's strongest cold air mass across Japan has sent temperatures plummeting, with some locations in Hokkaido recording over 50 cm of snowfall.
News On Japan - Nov 13
A police officer fired two shots at a man armed with a knife who is believe to have attacked and injured a nearby woman in Osaka on Monday morning.
News On Japan - Nov 13
A 33-year-old woman has been elected to the top job of Yawata City in Kyoto Prefecture, making her the youngest female mayor in the nation's history.
News On Japan - Nov 13
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing an ambulance from a hospital in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture.
News On Japan - Nov 13
The main building of Shakasonji, resting place of rakugo artist Sanyutei Enraku, burnt to the ground on Sunday.
News On Japan - Nov 13
A widespread power outage affecting nearly 20% of households and businesses in Okinawa Prefecture was restored 2 hours after a thermal generator breakdown on Sunday afternoon.
News On Japan - Nov 13
The statue of the faithful dog Hachiko celebrated its 100th birthday this November with a warm bedroom, just as a winter chill sweeps through Tokyo.
News On Japan - Nov 12
A 48-year-old man who runs a tutoring school in Osaka has been arrested and charged for swindling 8.5 million yen in cash from a student's mother under the pretext of investment funds.
News On Japan - Nov 12
Foreign visitors continue to be amazed by 'Japan-only' experiences, from 'department store basements' to 'last trains.'
News On Japan - Nov 12
The number of age care worker resignations in Japan exceeded the number of new hires last year, with 'low wages' cited as one of the main reasons.