School lunch programs at risk, many contractors making losses
TOKYO, Nov 18 (News On Japan) - The sudden shutdown of Hoyu, a company managing school lunch programs, in September has had widespread effects.
It was clear that there were issues with Hoyu's corporate practices, such as winning bids at significantly lower prices than other companies.
However, with the increase in raw material costs and utility bills, 30% of school lunch providers nationwide are facing final deficits, indicating that the financial struggles of these providers are not just individual company issues.
This video report from @tvtokyobiz explores what is necessary to stabilize the management of school lunch providers.
Nov 18 (テレ東BIZ) - 学校給食などを運営するホーユーが、9月に突然事業を停止した影響が広がっています。 ...continue reading
Foreign workers in Japan can switch jobs in 1 to 2 years under plan
Nikkei - Nov 17
Foreign workers in a new international trainee program that Japan plans to launch may be able to switch jobs after up to two years, according to a new proposal published by an expert government panel Wednesday.
Japanese Americans were jailed in a desert. Survivors worry a wind farm will overshadow the past.
nbcnews.com - Nov 16
Behind the barbed wire, the little boy pressed his ink-covered index finger onto the mint-green exit card. And a photograph was snapped of his frightened face.
Japan's childcare leave to be raised to 100 percent of take-home pay
News On Japan - Nov 14
A proposal to raise the rate of childcare leave benefits from the current 80% to 100% of take-home income would require both parents to take at least 14 days off, according to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
Dodgy tutoring school owner arrested for fraud
News On Japan - Nov 12
A 48-year-old man who runs a tutoring school in Osaka has been arrested and charged for swindling 8.5 million yen in cash from a student's mother under the pretext of investment funds.
Tokyo professor discovers Vatican helped Japanese in Siberia return home
ROME REPORTS in English - Nov 12
Professor Saho Matsumoto says that the Vatican's diplomatic intervention saved many World War II Japanese prisoners.
Chicks' Unusual Feast: Removing a Hornet Nest
Japanese natural beekeeping - Nov 12
Join us on an unexpected journey as we tackle a daring removal of a hornet's nest from our backyard. But what comes next is even more astonishing – we transform this potential danger into a unique dining experience for our flock of silkies!
Ohtani to donate 60,000 baseball gloves to elementary schools across Japan
NHK - Nov 09
Japanese Major League baseball star Ohtani Shohei says he plans to donate 60,000 gloves to elementary schools across Japan.
Asking Japanese Polyglot How He Learned 12 Languages AT HOME
TAKASHii from Japan - Nov 06
Meet Kazu, a Japanese polyglot who speaks countless languages.
Japanese HONEST Impressions of 20 Countries
Sora The Troll - Nov 04
Japan VS Countries in Anime Style
Time pressure and boredom in Medieval Japan
medievalists.net - Nov 04
Time, a seemingly universal dimension, reveals its diverse facets across societies, historical epochs, and cultural contexts. The research project TIMEJ at the University of Zurich presents a fresh perspective on time in Medieval Japan, a concept far from unified.
The Internet is Totally Wrong About Japanese Mummies
Linfamy - Nov 02
The practice of self-mummification in Japan.
12 Things We Need to STEAL from Japan
Abroad in Japan - Oct 31
Japan gets a lot of things right. Here's 12 things worth stealing!
New Osaka school to feature adjustable rooftop pool
News On Japan - Oct 25
A new state-of-the-art public elementary and junior high school is set to open in Osaka next April.
School teacher busted embezzling 'nature program' funds
News On Japan - Oct 25
A teacher from a Himeji City public elementary school in Hyogo Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling approximately 270,000 yen meant for the food budget of a nature school program.
