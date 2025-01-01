Japan sees shift to domestic travel amid weakening yen and aging population
TOKYO, Nov 20 (News On Japan) - Preparations for the New Year are underway across Japan, with a noticeable shift from overseas to domestic travel for the year-end and New Year season, stemming from the yen's historic decline.
As the mood for overseas travel remains subdued, many are rediscovering Japan.
Japan Travel Agency reports, "Due to the impact of the yen’s weakness, domestic travel is becoming more popular than overseas trips. Tokyo and Osaka, with their theme parks, are emerging as popular destinations."
According to Kinki Nippon Tourist, compared to pre-COVID times, overseas travel reservations have decreased by 15%, while domestic travel has recovered by 70%.
Tokyo Disney Resort, celebrating its 40th anniversary, and Universal Studios Japan in Kansai, are the leading domestic travel destinations, TV Asahi reports.
News On Japan - Nov 19
Japan's largest projection mapping event was launched Saturday night on the sandy beaches of Odaiba Seaside Park, Tokyo.
News On Japan - Nov 19
The introduction of platform doors at Nishimagome Station on the Toei Asakusa Line marks the completion of platform door installation across all Tokyo Metropolitan Government-managed subway stations.
taipeitimes.com - Nov 19
Japan has long managed to keep its streets spotless despite having no trash cans in sight, but cities are now turning to “smart” bins as tourist numbers — and the amount of garbage — surges.
News On Japan - Nov 18
Fukuoka City, on the northern shore of Japan's Kyushu Island, observed its first snowfall of the season on Saturday, 30 days ahead of average.
ONLY in JAPAN - Nov 18
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) reported that travelers to Japan passed the record for October set in 2019! That’s a huge accomplishment for several reasons which we will discuss today - in Tokyo’s November rain.
Ordinary Adventures - Nov 18
We are exploring the Harajuku, this is one of the most kawaii areas of Tokyo Japan. But before we get to the cute stuff we’ll explore the beautiful and historic Meiji shrine.
News On Japan - Nov 17
A low-pressure system moving over Japan on Friday turned into a 'late autumn storm', with winds in Hokkaido strong enough to rip off roofs.
News On Japan - Nov 17
Construction on the final upgrade for JR Shibuya Station will begin after the last train on Friday night, suspending services on the Yamanote Line between Osaki Station to Ikebukuro Station until first train on Monday morning.
boardingarea.com - Nov 17
ANA’s low-cost medium-haul airline – Air Japan has added a second route – with the airline choosing Seoul as its next destination.
News On Japan - Nov 16
As international travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, the global proliferation of bed bugs is raising concerns in Japan, where experts are now warning of an unavoidable spread of these blood-sucking insects.
Solo Travel Japan - Nov 16
I'm going to try the Narita Express First Class today. I was really curious how much more comfortable it would be than the Ordinary Car (standard seat).
TAKASHii from Japan - Nov 15
Today I'm going to interview tourists in Japan to see how much they spent on a Japan trip, including flight accommodation, transportation, food, and shopping.
NHK - Nov 15
Tokyo, the host city for the 2025 Deaflympics, will open a cafe where people with hearing impairments can communicate using digital technology.
NHK - Nov 14
Kegon Falls in the city of Nikko, north of Tokyo, is currently being illuminated at night to attract tourists even after the end of the fall foliage season.
News On Japan - Nov 13
This season's strongest cold air mass across Japan has sent temperatures plummeting, with some locations in Hokkaido recording over 50 cm of snowfall.