False molestation video sparks heated debate
TOKYO, Nov 20 (News On Japan) - A video discussing false molestation accusations ("chikan enzai") has been resonating on social media, coinciding with the introduction of a men-only carriage.
Last year in Japan, there were 2,233 cases of molestation arrests, with nearly half occurring on trains.
The video, a 1-minute and 31-second clip, begins with a typical scene inside a train. It was produced by "conecofilm," a collective of experienced film and drama creators.
Kazuhiro Minosan of conecofilm commented, "We've taken the stereotypes people have about the scenes of false molestation accusations. It's easy to imagine and frightening."
The realistic acting and situation depicted in the video have fueled discussions online, notching up 6.9 million views in 2 months since its release.
News On Japan - Nov 20
A video discussing false molestation accusations ("chikan enzai") has been resonating on social media, coinciding with the introduction of a men-only carriage.
News On Japan - Nov 18
The sudden shutdown of Hoyu, a company managing school lunch programs, in September has had widespread effects, as school meal providers nationwide face critical losses.
Nikkei - Nov 17
Foreign workers in a new international trainee program that Japan plans to launch may be able to switch jobs after up to two years, according to a new proposal published by an expert government panel Wednesday.
nbcnews.com - Nov 16
Behind the barbed wire, the little boy pressed his ink-covered index finger onto the mint-green exit card. And a photograph was snapped of his frightened face.
News On Japan - Nov 14
A proposal to raise the rate of childcare leave benefits from the current 80% to 100% of take-home income would require both parents to take at least 14 days off, according to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
News On Japan - Nov 12
A 48-year-old man who runs a tutoring school in Osaka has been arrested and charged for swindling 8.5 million yen in cash from a student's mother under the pretext of investment funds.
ROME REPORTS in English - Nov 12
Professor Saho Matsumoto says that the Vatican's diplomatic intervention saved many World War II Japanese prisoners.
Japanese natural beekeeping - Nov 12
Join us on an unexpected journey as we tackle a daring removal of a hornet's nest from our backyard. But what comes next is even more astonishing – we transform this potential danger into a unique dining experience for our flock of silkies!
NHK - Nov 09
Japanese Major League baseball star Ohtani Shohei says he plans to donate 60,000 gloves to elementary schools across Japan.
TAKASHii from Japan - Nov 06
Meet Kazu, a Japanese polyglot who speaks countless languages.
Sora The Troll - Nov 04
Japan VS Countries in Anime Style
medievalists.net - Nov 04
Time, a seemingly universal dimension, reveals its diverse facets across societies, historical epochs, and cultural contexts. The research project TIMEJ at the University of Zurich presents a fresh perspective on time in Medieval Japan, a concept far from unified.
Linfamy - Nov 02
The practice of self-mummification in Japan.
Abroad in Japan - Oct 31
Japan gets a lot of things right. Here's 12 things worth stealing!
News On Japan - Oct 25
A new state-of-the-art public elementary and junior high school is set to open in Osaka next April.
News On Japan - Oct 25
A teacher from a Himeji City public elementary school in Hyogo Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling approximately 270,000 yen meant for the food budget of a nature school program.