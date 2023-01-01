'Pandas' arrested for illegal sale of cough medicine amid 'overdose' epidemic in Tokyo's Kabukicho
TOKYO, Nov 23 (News On Japan) - In the sidestreets of Tokyo's entertainment district, Kabukicho, known as "To-Yoko," there has been rampant abuse of over-the-counter cough medicine by young people wanting to experience 'overdose', that is, being completely incapacitated.
In a crackdown, four men, referred to as "Pandas," have been arrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department for selling over-the-counter cough medicine without a permit to young girls in To-Yoko.
This investigative report asks why they are selling these drugs and also includes an interview with a man who has repeatedly experienced overdoses in the past and is currently engaged in addiction support activities.
