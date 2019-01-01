Northern Japan hit by heavy snowfall
TOKYO, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - The strongest cold snap of the season has brought a dramatic drop in temperatures to northern Japan, where snow began falling Friday morning, with up to 50 cm expected in Hokkaido and Tohoku by Saturday evening, and a chance of blizzards.
The cold snap will peak Saturday, with snow forecast in northern Japan, Hokuriku, and Sea of Japan side of western Japan. Vigilance is needed for potential heavy snowfall and severe blizzards, particularly in northern Japan.
Tokyo hit a high of 24.2°C on Thursday, but will plummet to 7°C by Saturday morning, a temperature drop of 17.2°C.
The coming week will see a mix of autumn and winter temperatures. Warmer weather is expected at the beginning of the week, with temperatures exceeding 20°C on Tuesday. However, strong cold air is expected to return later in the week.
News On Japan - Nov 25
News On Japan - Nov 23
As Kyoto's autumn foliage reaches its peak, swarms of tourists have converged on the ancient capital, captivated by stunning displays like Wednesday evening's illumination at Kiyomizu Temple.
News On Japan - Nov 22
In the crowded halls of the Nishi-Achiyama Kannon-in Temple in Okayama City, men, completely devoid of clothing, press tightly against each other. This is the famous "Naked Festival."
visaguide.world - Nov 22
In 2024, the Japanese government aims to mandate tuberculosis tests for individuals from six countries seeking to enter Japan for over three months.
NHK - Nov 22
Japan's weather officials predict warmer-than-normal temperatures and less snow across the country in its three-month-period forecast of December through February.
VIRTUAL JAPAN - Nov 20
Checking out the first weekend of the Christmas lights in both Tokyo Midtown and Roppongi Hills.
News On Japan - Nov 20
Preparations for the New Year are underway across Japan, with a noticeable shift from overseas to domestic travel for the year-end and New Year season, stemming from the yen's historic decline.
News On Japan - Nov 19
Japan's largest projection mapping event was launched Saturday night on the sandy beaches of Odaiba Seaside Park, Tokyo.
News On Japan - Nov 19
The introduction of platform doors at Nishimagome Station on the Toei Asakusa Line marks the completion of platform door installation across all Tokyo Metropolitan Government-managed subway stations.
taipeitimes.com - Nov 19
Japan has long managed to keep its streets spotless despite having no trash cans in sight, but cities are now turning to “smart” bins as tourist numbers — and the amount of garbage — surges.
News On Japan - Nov 18
Fukuoka City, on the northern shore of Japan's Kyushu Island, observed its first snowfall of the season on Saturday, 30 days ahead of average.
ONLY in JAPAN - Nov 18
Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) reported that travelers to Japan passed the record for October set in 2019! That’s a huge accomplishment for several reasons which we will discuss today - in Tokyo’s November rain.
Ordinary Adventures - Nov 18
We are exploring the Harajuku, this is one of the most kawaii areas of Tokyo Japan. But before we get to the cute stuff we’ll explore the beautiful and historic Meiji shrine.
News On Japan - Nov 17
A low-pressure system moving over Japan on Friday turned into a 'late autumn storm', with winds in Hokkaido strong enough to rip off roofs.
News On Japan - Nov 17
Construction on the final upgrade for JR Shibuya Station will begin after the last train on Friday night, suspending services on the Yamanote Line between Osaki Station to Ikebukuro Station until first train on Monday morning.
boardingarea.com - Nov 17
ANA’s low-cost medium-haul airline – Air Japan has added a second route – with the airline choosing Seoul as its next destination.