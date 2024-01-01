Bullet train evacuated over suspicious liquid
NAGOYA, Nov 26 (News On Japan) - Panicked passengers on a Shinkansen bullet train were evacuated at a central Japan station on Friday night, after a plastic bag containing suspicious liquid was found onboard.
The incident occurred just before 9 PM at Toyohashi Station, where firefighters in full protective gear prepared to examine a white plastic bag lying near the exit of Hikari 657, bound for Shin-Osaka from Tokyo.
After evacuating passengers and inspecting the contents, the bag was deemed safe and determined to be trash from a lunchbox.
The emergency situation caused a temporary suspension of services on the Tokyo to Osaka-bound line.
Man arrested for meeting young girl, promising to make her 'happiest in the world'
A 29-year-old man has been arrested for meeting an underage teen girl, with sexual intent, after sending her messages, promising to make her "the happiest in the world".
Tokyo's Imperial Palace opens for autumn
Inui Street, the famed autumn walk within the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo, opened to the public from Saturday.
Nissan to go all electric in UK
Nissan Motor Corporation has announced plans to transition all its vehicles produced in the United Kingdom to electric vehicles (EVs).
Conductor caught filming women in airport express train toilet
A JR West Japan train conductor has been arrested for secretly filming eight women in the toilet of the express train "Haruka" while on duty.
Kyoto stuns with 'sea of autumn leaves'
Tofukuji Temple, home to 2,000 maple trees and renowned as one of Kyoto's premier autumn hotspots, features the Tsutenkyo Bridge, and the breathtaking 'sea of autumn leaves'.
Northern Japan hit by heavy snowfall
The strongest cold snap of the season has brought a dramatic drop in temperatures to northern Japan, where snow began falling Friday morning, with up to 50 cm expected in Hokkaido and Tohoku by Saturday evening, and a chance of blizzards.
'Aibo' the robot dog prays at Shichi-Go-San in Fukuoka
It's Shichi-Go-San, the Japanese festival season for celebrating the healthy growth of children, with Aibo the robot dog giving prayer at a shrine in Fukuoka, on Friday.
Woman stabbed at music venue near Tokyo
Japanese police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place at a music arena in Yokohama City, south of Tokyo, on Thursday.
Japan's wealthy taxpayers' undeclared income hits record high
The amount of undeclared income by wealthy people in Japan has reached a record high of 98 billion yen, among the worst offenders being scrap gold wholesalers, breeders and yakiniku restaurants, the National Tax Agency announced on Friday.
New Godzilla movie earns perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
After hitting the big screen in its native Japan on November 3, Godzilla Minus One is about to make its way overseas – and it's a hit with international critics.
Japan's tallest building opens in Tokyo
Tokyo has a new landmark, a 330-meter-high skyscraper that opened on Friday. The Mori JP tower has 64 floors for shops, offices and residences. It's the tallest building in Japan, a title that previously belonged to the Abeno Harukas commercial and business tower in Osaka, western Japan.
Why Japan is home to the world’s oldest businesses
Shitennō-ji temple is one of Osaka’s most important Buddhist temples. Built in the sixth century during the rule of Prince Shotoku, it has stood firm as the high-rises of the modern-day city have towered above it.
Japan's largest street dance festival held in Tokyo
As street dance reaches fever pitch in the lead up to the 2024 Paris Olympics with the inclusion of breakdancing, one of Japan's largest street dance events was held in Yoyogi Park, Shibuya, Tokyo.
Russian diplomats ratchet up record unpaid parking fines in Japan
Russians continue to be the worst offenders among cars with foreign diplomatic number plates when it comes to not paying off parking fines in Japan.
Tourists flock to Kyoto's autumn hotspots
As Kyoto's autumn foliage reaches its peak, swarms of tourists have converged on the ancient capital, captivated by stunning displays like Wednesday evening's illumination at Kiyomizu Temple.
