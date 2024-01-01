Bullet train evacuated over suspicious liquid

NAGOYA, Nov 26 ( News On Japan ) - Panicked passengers on a Shinkansen bullet train were evacuated at a central Japan station on Friday night, after a plastic bag containing suspicious liquid was found onboard.

The incident occurred just before 9 PM at Toyohashi Station, where firefighters in full protective gear prepared to examine a white plastic bag lying near the exit of Hikari 657, bound for Shin-Osaka from Tokyo.

After evacuating passengers and inspecting the contents, the bag was deemed safe and determined to be trash from a lunchbox.

The emergency situation caused a temporary suspension of services on the Tokyo to Osaka-bound line.