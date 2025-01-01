'Stressed' executive busted for string of JAL First Class lounge thefts

TOKYO, Nov 28 ( News On Japan ) - A company executive has been caught a second time for stealing valuables from patrons at the Japan Airlines' First Class airport lounge at Haneda Airport, Tokyo.

The 41-year-old executive of a management consulting firm, is suspected of stealing 300,000 yen in cash and a wallet worth about 190,000 yen last month from the bag of a male company executive at the "Diamond Premier Lounge," accessible to Japan Airlines First Class passengers and others, at Haneda Airport.

According to investigative sources, the man is believed to have committed the theft while the victim was napping or eating. During interrogation, he admitted to the allegations, saying that stress and frustration had been building up in his daily life.

The suspect was also been arrested and charged earlier this month for stealing credit cards and other items from another company executive at the same location.