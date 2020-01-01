Japan's local train lines operating in red
OSAKA, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - JR West Japan disclosed on Tuesday that for 17 of its local lines across 30 sections, which have fewer passengers, the overall average financial performance from 2020 to 2022 showed a deficit close to 23.7 billion yen.
Additionally, the cost to earn 100 yen across all sections is now 966 yen, representing a deterioration compared to the three-year average since 2019. The company also reported a downward trend in its passenger numbers.
In the aftermath of COVID-19, there is no expectation of a major rebound in railway passenger numbers. JR West Japan intends to share these challenges with the municipalities along the lines and engage in discussions and reviews moving forward.
Nov 28 (YOMIURI) - JR西日本は28日、ローカル線の収支状況について、全体で約240億円の赤字であることを発表しました。 ...continue reading
Japan's local train lines operating in red
News On Japan - Nov 28
JR West Japan disclosed on Tuesday that for 17 of its local lines across 30 sections, which have fewer passengers, the overall average financial performance from 2020 to 2022 showed a deficit close to 23.7 billion yen.
News On Japan - Nov 28
JR West Japan disclosed on Tuesday that for 17 of its local lines across 30 sections, which have fewer passengers, the overall average financial performance from 2020 to 2022 showed a deficit close to 23.7 billion yen.
Surge in inquiries for advanced 'sasumata' anti-burglary tool
News On Japan - Nov 27
An attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Tokyo was thwarted on Sunday by a store personnel swinging a "sasumata", a medieval tool that is gaining popularity as an anti-burglary device.
News On Japan - Nov 27
An attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Tokyo was thwarted on Sunday by a store personnel swinging a "sasumata", a medieval tool that is gaining popularity as an anti-burglary device.
Data breach sees LINE lose 440,000 items
News On Japan - Nov 27
LINE Yahoo announced on Monday that approximately 440,000 items of personal information may have been leaked, although there have been no reports of the data being misused.
News On Japan - Nov 27
LINE Yahoo announced on Monday that approximately 440,000 items of personal information may have been leaked, although there have been no reports of the data being misused.
Asia's largest space business event opens in Tokyo
News On Japan - Nov 27
As international space development heats up, Asia's largest space business event has launched in Tokyo.
News On Japan - Nov 27
As international space development heats up, Asia's largest space business event has launched in Tokyo.
Sushiro to open 1st store in Indonesia
The Japan News - Nov 27
Conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro will open an outlet in Jakarta on Monday, its first store in Indonesia.
The Japan News - Nov 27
Conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro will open an outlet in Jakarta on Monday, its first store in Indonesia.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group CEO Ohta Jun dies at 65
NHK - Nov 27
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has announced the death of its President and Group CEO. Ohta Jun was 65 and had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
NHK - Nov 27
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has announced the death of its President and Group CEO. Ohta Jun was 65 and had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
How Japan Doubled It's Economy & Then Lost It All
Epic Economics - Nov 27
Explore the riveting story of Japan's economic ascent and eventual downturn in 'How Japan Doubled Its Economy & Then Lost It All'.
Epic Economics - Nov 27
Explore the riveting story of Japan's economic ascent and eventual downturn in 'How Japan Doubled Its Economy & Then Lost It All'.
E-commerce and SEO: A Winning Strategy for Japan's Small and Medium Businesses
newsonjapan.com - Nov 27
In today's fast-paced digital age, the combination of E-commerce and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has emerged as a critical strategy for the growth and success of Japan's Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).
newsonjapan.com - Nov 27
In today's fast-paced digital age, the combination of E-commerce and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has emerged as a critical strategy for the growth and success of Japan's Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).
As Japan falls on hard times, gold panning makes comeback
News On Japan - Nov 26
With the price of gold in Japan soared past 10,000 yen per gram, thanks to a weakening yen and escalating tensions in the Middle East, golddiggers are rushing to tourist parks offering gold panning, hoping to make a quick fortune.
News On Japan - Nov 26
With the price of gold in Japan soared past 10,000 yen per gram, thanks to a weakening yen and escalating tensions in the Middle East, golddiggers are rushing to tourist parks offering gold panning, hoping to make a quick fortune.
Nissan to go all electric in UK
News On Japan - Nov 25
Nissan Motor Corporation has announced plans to transition all its vehicles produced in the United Kingdom to electric vehicles (EVs).
News On Japan - Nov 25
Nissan Motor Corporation has announced plans to transition all its vehicles produced in the United Kingdom to electric vehicles (EVs).
Japan's wealthy taxpayers' undeclared income hits record high
News On Japan - Nov 24
The amount of undeclared income by wealthy people in Japan has reached a record high of 98 billion yen, among the worst offenders being scrap gold wholesalers, breeders and yakiniku restaurants, the National Tax Agency announced on Friday.
News On Japan - Nov 24
The amount of undeclared income by wealthy people in Japan has reached a record high of 98 billion yen, among the worst offenders being scrap gold wholesalers, breeders and yakiniku restaurants, the National Tax Agency announced on Friday.
Japan inflation picks up for first time in 4 months
NHK - Nov 24
Japan's latest inflation figures show prices rose on a broad front in October. The month marked the first time in four months for inflation to accelerate.
NHK - Nov 24
Japan's latest inflation figures show prices rose on a broad front in October. The month marked the first time in four months for inflation to accelerate.
Japan's tallest building opens in Tokyo
NHK - Nov 24
Tokyo has a new landmark, a 330-meter-high skyscraper that opened on Friday. The Mori JP tower has 64 floors for shops, offices and residences. It's the tallest building in Japan, a title that previously belonged to the Abeno Harukas commercial and business tower in Osaka, western Japan.
NHK - Nov 24
Tokyo has a new landmark, a 330-meter-high skyscraper that opened on Friday. The Mori JP tower has 64 floors for shops, offices and residences. It's the tallest building in Japan, a title that previously belonged to the Abeno Harukas commercial and business tower in Osaka, western Japan.
Japanese stocks draw massive foreign inflows for third week
Reuters - Nov 24
Japanese stocks witnessed massive foreign inflows in the week ended Nov. 17, underpinned by strong corporate earnings and as investors tempered some of their initial enthusiasm about the prospect of a series of U.S. interest rate cuts.
Reuters - Nov 24
Japanese stocks witnessed massive foreign inflows in the week ended Nov. 17, underpinned by strong corporate earnings and as investors tempered some of their initial enthusiasm about the prospect of a series of U.S. interest rate cuts.
Why Japan is home to the world’s oldest businesses
theceomagazine.com - Nov 24
Shitennō-ji temple is one of Osaka’s most important Buddhist temples. Built in the sixth century during the rule of Prince Shotoku, it has stood firm as the high-rises of the modern-day city have towered above it.
theceomagazine.com - Nov 24
Shitennō-ji temple is one of Osaka’s most important Buddhist temples. Built in the sixth century during the rule of Prince Shotoku, it has stood firm as the high-rises of the modern-day city have towered above it.
High demand weight-loss drug 'Wegovy' now covered by Japan's health insurance
News On Japan - Nov 23
Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk's anti-obesity drug "Wegovy" is now covered by Japan's public health insurance scheme. Doctor's, however, are concerned about the long-term effects of this highly addictive weight-loss treatment, and whether worldwide supply shortages will stop it getting into the hands of people who need it most.
News On Japan - Nov 23
Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk's anti-obesity drug "Wegovy" is now covered by Japan's public health insurance scheme. Doctor's, however, are concerned about the long-term effects of this highly addictive weight-loss treatment, and whether worldwide supply shortages will stop it getting into the hands of people who need it most.