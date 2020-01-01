Japan's local train lines operating in red

OSAKA, Nov 28 ( News On Japan ) - JR West Japan disclosed on Tuesday that for 17 of its local lines across 30 sections, which have fewer passengers, the overall average financial performance from 2020 to 2022 showed a deficit close to 23.7 billion yen.

Additionally, the cost to earn 100 yen across all sections is now 966 yen, representing a deterioration compared to the three-year average since 2019. The company also reported a downward trend in its passenger numbers.

In the aftermath of COVID-19, there is no expectation of a major rebound in railway passenger numbers. JR West Japan intends to share these challenges with the municipalities along the lines and engage in discussions and reviews moving forward.