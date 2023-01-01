Female police officer busted in romance fraud, poses as Canadian doctor

OSAKA, Nov 28 ( News On Japan ) - A 25-year-old female police officer has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in international romance fraud.

From July to August this year, the police officer from the Nishinari Police Station in Osaka Prefecture allegedly impersonated a Canadian male doctor, telling a woman in her fifties, "I am taking care of patients in a hospital in Yemen, but my mother has been hospitalized," and "Airfare is 200,000 yen, which I will repay immediately." She is suspected of deceiving the woman into transferring 200,000 yen.

The woman is also suspected of posing as a Japanese male model and sending messages to another woman in her sixties, requesting money for "shipping costs to send the prize money for winning a contest," thereby inducing her to transfer cash.

She has admitted to the allegations during the investigation.

The Osaka Prefectural Police commented, "This is truly regrettable, and we deeply apologize. We will deal with the matter strictly based on the results of the investigation."