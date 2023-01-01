Female police officer busted in romance fraud, poses as Canadian doctor
OSAKA, Nov 28 (News On Japan) - A 25-year-old female police officer has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in international romance fraud.
From July to August this year, the police officer from the Nishinari Police Station in Osaka Prefecture allegedly impersonated a Canadian male doctor, telling a woman in her fifties, "I am taking care of patients in a hospital in Yemen, but my mother has been hospitalized," and "Airfare is 200,000 yen, which I will repay immediately." She is suspected of deceiving the woman into transferring 200,000 yen.
The woman is also suspected of posing as a Japanese male model and sending messages to another woman in her sixties, requesting money for "shipping costs to send the prize money for winning a contest," thereby inducing her to transfer cash.
She has admitted to the allegations during the investigation.
The Osaka Prefectural Police commented, "This is truly regrettable, and we deeply apologize. We will deal with the matter strictly based on the results of the investigation."
News On Japan - Nov 28
A 25-year-old female police officer has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in international romance fraud.
News On Japan - Nov 28
The Tokyo District Court has handed down an 8-month prison sentence to a director of a non-profit organization (NPO) for illegally mediating organ transplants overseas.
NHK - Nov 28
Two 18-year-olds have surrendered to police after their attempt to rob a jewelry store in Tokyo was thwarted by an employee.
News On Japan - Nov 28
The locals in Chiba have a large pest on their hands, the muntjac, an invasive species of the deer family, which have triple in number over the last 10 years following their escape from an abandoned facility.
News On Japan - Nov 27
Residents on the island of Tokunoshima, located between Kyushu and Okinawa islands, are on high alert after deadly habu snakes escaped from a tourist exhibition.
News On Japan - Nov 27
A male photographer has been left in a critical condition after falling off the rooftop of a wedding venue in Kobe on Sunday.
News On Japan - Nov 26
A 48-year-old woman who was found outside a concert hall in Yokohama with a knife protruding from her abdomen, says personal issues led her to inflict self harm.
News On Japan - Nov 26
Panicked passengers on a Shinkansen bullet train were evacuated at a central Japan station on Friday night, after a plastic bag containing suspicious liquid was found onboard.
News On Japan - Nov 26
A 29-year-old man has been arrested for meeting an underage teen girl, with sexual intent, after sending her messages, promising to make her "the happiest in the world".
News On Japan - Nov 25
A JR West Japan train conductor has been arrested for secretly filming eight women in the toilet of the express train "Haruka" while on duty.
News On Japan - Nov 23
In the sidestreets of Tokyo's entertainment district, Kabukicho, known as "To-Yoko," there has been rampant abuse of over-the-counter cough medicine by young people wanting to experience 'overdose', that is, being completely incapacitated.
News On Japan - Nov 23
A wild boar that ran riot in a school in northern Japan on Thursday, smashing windows and frightening students and parents, is still on the loose in a residential area in Sendai, with local police receiving about 20 reports.
News On Japan - Nov 22
The first-ever competition to determine the world's best at trash collection has been held, with representatives from 21 countries gathering in Tokyo.
News On Japan - Nov 22
Streets littered with heaps of garbage, even spilling onto the opposite sidewalks, have become a pressing issue in Kamata, Tokyo, where local eateries line the streets.
NHK - Nov 22
The BBC has included a former member of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force who spoke out about sexual violence within her unit in its annual list of 100 women for 2023.
News On Japan - Nov 21
Sales of the "Year-End Jumbo Lottery," offering 1 billion yen in total prize money, kicked off Tuesday.