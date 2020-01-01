Tokyo Gas unveils 'IGNITURE' embracing carbon-neutral future
TOKYO, Nov 30 (News On Japan) - As efforts to achieve a carbon-neutral society gain momentum, there is growing focus on GX (Green Transformation).
Shinichi Sasayama, President of Tokyo Gas, announced Thursday, "We aim to offer optimal solutions considering how energy can be used economically and eco-friendly. It's about understanding the best ways to utilize energy."
Tokyo Gas is rolling out its new business brand 'IGNITURE,' which incorporates GX, starting today.
This brand will offer services that utilize solar power and storage batteries to reduce both electricity costs and CO2 emissions, targeting environmentally conscious individuals, businesses, and local governments. In the future, the plan is to use AI to automatically control whether the solar-generated electricity is used directly, sold to power companies, or managed in some other way.
Tokyo Gas is pushing forward with its GX business and aims to achieve sales of 310 billion yen by the fiscal year 2025.
News On Japan - Nov 30
Reuters - Nov 30
Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings (3382.T) has bought the 7-Eleven convenience stores chain in Australia, two sources said on Thursday.
Nikkei - Nov 30
Private lodging operator Airbnb is looking for ways to house travelers in the growing number of homes left empty in Japan as the population declines, its manager for the country told Nikkei Asia.
ANC 24/7 - Nov 30
Japanese Gaming Tycoon Kazuo Okada is stripped off control of the Philippines' largest hotel and casino.
Bloomberg - Nov 29
Japan’s trucking industry is facing stricter rules from next spring that risk triggering a nationwide wave of delivery delays affecting everything from factory component supplies to fresh food on supermarket shelves.
AFR - Nov 29
In downtown Kikuyo, a once sleepy farming community in southern Japan, locals complain of problems common in the modern world, but rare in Japan.
CNA - Nov 29
Foreign visitors are returning to Japan surprisingly quickly, partly on the back of a weak yen. The boom in tourism is a much-needed boost for the Japanese economy, which has seen domestic spending, a traditional growth engine, stagnating.
News On Japan - Nov 28
JR West Japan disclosed on Tuesday that for 17 of its local lines across 30 sections, which have fewer passengers, the overall average financial performance from 2020 to 2022 showed a deficit close to 23.7 billion yen.
News On Japan - Nov 28
Former executives of SoftBank, including a division chief, have been rearrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department in an investment fraud case where they allegedly swindled 1.2 billion yen under the guise of system development for SoftBank.
News On Japan - Nov 27
An attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Tokyo was thwarted on Sunday by a store personnel swinging a "sasumata", a medieval tool that is gaining popularity as an anti-burglary device.
News On Japan - Nov 27
LINE Yahoo announced on Monday that approximately 440,000 items of personal information may have been leaked, although there have been no reports of the data being misused.
News On Japan - Nov 27
As international space development heats up, Asia's largest space business event has launched in Tokyo.
The Japan News - Nov 27
Conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro will open an outlet in Jakarta on Monday, its first store in Indonesia.
NHK - Nov 27
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has announced the death of its President and Group CEO. Ohta Jun was 65 and had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Epic Economics - Nov 27
Explore the riveting story of Japan's economic ascent and eventual downturn in 'How Japan Doubled Its Economy & Then Lost It All'.
newsonjapan.com - Nov 27
In today's fast-paced digital age, the combination of E-commerce and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) has emerged as a critical strategy for the growth and success of Japan's Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).