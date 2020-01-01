Tokyo Gas unveils 'IGNITURE' embracing carbon-neutral future

TOKYO, Nov 30 ( News On Japan ) - As efforts to achieve a carbon-neutral society gain momentum, there is growing focus on GX (Green Transformation).

Shinichi Sasayama, President of Tokyo Gas, announced Thursday, "We aim to offer optimal solutions considering how energy can be used economically and eco-friendly. It's about understanding the best ways to utilize energy."

Tokyo Gas is rolling out its new business brand 'IGNITURE,' which incorporates GX, starting today.

This brand will offer services that utilize solar power and storage batteries to reduce both electricity costs and CO2 emissions, targeting environmentally conscious individuals, businesses, and local governments. In the future, the plan is to use AI to automatically control whether the solar-generated electricity is used directly, sold to power companies, or managed in some other way.

Tokyo Gas is pushing forward with its GX business and aims to achieve sales of 310 billion yen by the fiscal year 2025.