Famous 'Color Pencil Artist' arrested for alleged sex attack
TOKYO, Dec 01 (News On Japan) - A 56-year-old man known as "iroenpitsugaka", or a "color pencil artist", has been arrested by Tokyo police for attempted sexual assault of a woman on her way home.
According to investigators, the artist spotted the woman near JR Akabane Station and followed her for about 500 meters before attempting to perform an indecent act. However, the woman resisted by shouting and fighting back, causing him to flee.
His arrest followed an analysis of surveillance camera footage. During interrogation, the suspect denied the allegations, claiming that he only grabbed the woman from behind with the intention of inviting her for a drink.
First lady of Vietnam delves into Japanese culture
Phan Thị Thanh Tam, the current Spouse of the President of Vietnam, tried her hand at painting Hakata dolls during a cultural exchange in Fukuoka City on Thursday.
Grass along train tracks turns out to be marijuana
Authorities have uncovered a large cultivation of marijuana, thought to be merely weeds, growing by railroad tracks in Fukuoka's Omuta City.
24-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Tokyo
Tokyo police arrested a 29-year-old Chinese man on Wednesday morning over the stabbing of a 24-year-old woman outside an apartment in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo.
Group of Jehovah's Witnesses followers' children reports on alleged sexual abuse
A group of children of Jehovah's Witnesses followers in Japan has called on the Japanese government to conduct an investigation into alleged sexual abuse by the religious organization.
9 Vietnamese arrested for 'white taxi' airport service
Nine Vietnamese nationals, both men and women, have been apprehended for repeatedly conducting unauthorized taxi services, often referred to as "white taxi" operations, at Kansai Airport.
Female police officer busted in romance fraud, poses as Canadian doctor
A 25-year-old female police officer has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in international romance fraud.
'Stressed' executive collared for string of JAL First Class lounge thefts
A company executive has been caught a second time for stealing valuables from patrons at the Japan Airlines' First Class airport lounge at Haneda Airport, Tokyo.
NPO director gets 8 months prison for unauthorized organ transplants
The Tokyo District Court has handed down an 8-month prison sentence to a director of a non-profit organization (NPO) for illegally mediating organ transplants overseas.
Two 18-year-olds arrested over thwarted jewelry store robbery in Tokyo
Two 18-year-olds have surrendered to police after their attempt to rob a jewelry store in Tokyo was thwarted by an employee.
Chiba combats surging population of muntjacs, surpassing 70,000
The locals in Chiba have a large pest on their hands, the muntjac, an invasive species of the deer family, which have triple in number over the last 10 years following their escape from an abandoned facility.
11 venomous snakes escape from 'Habu House,' leaving locals in fear
Residents on the island of Tokunoshima, located between Kyushu and Okinawa islands, are on high alert after deadly habu snakes escaped from a tourist exhibition.
Wedding photographer falls from rooftop
A male photographer has been left in a critical condition after falling off the rooftop of a wedding venue in Kobe on Sunday.
Woman says she stabbed herself outside Yokohama arena
A 48-year-old woman who was found outside a concert hall in Yokohama with a knife protruding from her abdomen, says personal issues led her to inflict self harm.
Bullet train evacuated over suspicious liquid
Panicked passengers on a Shinkansen bullet train were evacuated at a central Japan station on Friday night, after a plastic bag containing suspicious liquid was found onboard.
Man arrested for meeting young girl, promising to make her 'happiest in the world'
A 29-year-old man has been arrested for meeting an underage teen girl, with sexual intent, after sending her messages, promising to make her "the happiest in the world".
