Famous 'Color Pencil Artist' arrested for alleged sex attack

TOKYO, Dec 01 ( News On Japan ) - A 56-year-old man known as "iroenpitsugaka", or a "color pencil artist", has been arrested by Tokyo police for attempted sexual assault of a woman on her way home.

According to investigators, the artist spotted the woman near JR Akabane Station and followed her for about 500 meters before attempting to perform an indecent act. However, the woman resisted by shouting and fighting back, causing him to flee.

His arrest followed an analysis of surveillance camera footage. During interrogation, the suspect denied the allegations, claiming that he only grabbed the woman from behind with the intention of inviting her for a drink.