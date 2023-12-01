Japan's capital expenditure slows, keeps recession risk intact

TOKYO, Dec 02 ( Reuters ) - Japan's capital expenditure growth slowed in July-September despite companies reaping solid profits, data showed on Friday, casting doubt on the central bank's view that robust corporate spending will underpin a fragile economic recovery.

The reading is unlikely to lead to a big revision in preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) data, which showed the world's third-largest economy shrank for the first time in three quarters in July-September.

Companies increased capital expenditure by 3.4% in the third quarter from the same period the previous year, government data showed, smaller than a 4.5% increase in April-June. ...continue reading