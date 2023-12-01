Japan's capital expenditure slows, keeps recession risk intact
TOKYO, Dec 02 (Reuters) - Japan's capital expenditure growth slowed in July-September despite companies reaping solid profits, data showed on Friday, casting doubt on the central bank's view that robust corporate spending will underpin a fragile economic recovery.
The reading is unlikely to lead to a big revision in preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) data, which showed the world's third-largest economy shrank for the first time in three quarters in July-September.
Companies increased capital expenditure by 3.4% in the third quarter from the same period the previous year, government data showed, smaller than a 4.5% increase in April-June. ...continue reading
Dec 02 (テレ東BIZ) - 財務省が発表した7、9月期の法人企業統計によると金融業と保険業を除いた全産業の経常利益は1年前に比べ20.1％プラスの23兆7,975億円で7、9月期として過去最高となりました。 ...continue reading
2024 Toyota Mirai gets interior upgrades and new tech in Japan
The Toyota Crown Sedan is set to steal the Mirai’s thunder, but the model isn’t going anywhere. Quite the opposite as the automaker has announced a handful of updates for 2024.
Japan's Nikkei posts first weekly drop in five as tech drags
Japan's Nikkei share average drifted lower on Friday (Dec 1) to post its first weekly drop in five, as tech shares slumped on elevated bond yields after economic data provided more clues that the US Federal Reserve could end rate hikes.
Labor shortage hits international flights at Narita Airport
The operator of Narita Airport, near Tokyo, says applications for new international flights cannot be fully met because of a shortage of ground staff.
Tokyo Gas unveils 'IGNITURE' embracing carbon-neutral future
As efforts to achieve a carbon-neutral society gain momentum, there is growing focus on GX (Green Transformation).
Japan's Seven & i buys Australian 7-Eleven chain for $1.14 bln - sources
Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings (3382.T) has bought the 7-Eleven convenience stores chain in Australia, two sources said on Thursday.
Airbnb looks to convert Japan's empty homes into tourist lodgings
Private lodging operator Airbnb is looking for ways to house travelers in the growing number of homes left empty in Japan as the population declines, its manager for the country told Nikkei Asia.
Japanese Tycoon Kazuo Okada loses control of largest hotel casino in Philippines
Japanese Gaming Tycoon Kazuo Okada is stripped off control of the Philippines' largest hotel and casino.
Japan fears trucking crisis as overtime clampdown looms
Japan’s trucking industry is facing stricter rules from next spring that risk triggering a nationwide wave of delivery delays affecting everything from factory component supplies to fresh food on supermarket shelves.
The Japanese town that's ground zero in the US-China chip war
In downtown Kikuyo, a once sleepy farming community in southern Japan, locals complain of problems common in the modern world, but rare in Japan.
Japan seeks to reduce reliance on manpower at Haneda Airport amid booming tourism
Foreign visitors are returning to Japan surprisingly quickly, partly on the back of a weak yen. The boom in tourism is a much-needed boost for the Japanese economy, which has seen domestic spending, a traditional growth engine, stagnating.
Japan's local train lines operating in red
JR West Japan disclosed on Tuesday that for 17 of its local lines across 30 sections, which have fewer passengers, the overall average financial performance from 2020 to 2022 showed a deficit close to 23.7 billion yen.
SoftBank executives rearrested for fraud
Former executives of SoftBank, including a division chief, have been rearrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department in an investment fraud case where they allegedly swindled 1.2 billion yen under the guise of system development for SoftBank.
Surge in inquiries for advanced 'sasumata' anti-burglary tool
An attempted robbery at a jewelry store in Tokyo was thwarted on Sunday by a store personnel swinging a "sasumata", a medieval tool that is gaining popularity as an anti-burglary device.
Data breach sees LINE lose 440,000 items
LINE Yahoo announced on Monday that approximately 440,000 items of personal information may have been leaked, although there have been no reports of the data being misused.
Asia's largest space business event opens in Tokyo
As international space development heats up, Asia's largest space business event has launched in Tokyo.
