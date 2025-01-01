Loose truck tire kills road worker

TOKYO, Dec 02 ( News On Japan ) - A 32-year-old man working on an expressway died on Friday after being struck by a tire that had detached from a truck in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture.

The tire came off a large truck that was on the downhill section of the Hachinohe Expressway, hitting the worker's upper body. The man was taken to hospital unconscious, but later confirmed dead.

The tire was reported to be about 80 centimeters in diameter.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.