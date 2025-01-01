Loose truck tire kills road worker
TOKYO, Dec 02 (News On Japan) - A 32-year-old man working on an expressway died on Friday after being struck by a tire that had detached from a truck in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture.
The tire came off a large truck that was on the downhill section of the Hachinohe Expressway, hitting the worker's upper body. The man was taken to hospital unconscious, but later confirmed dead.
The tire was reported to be about 80 centimeters in diameter.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
Dec 02 (ANNnewsCH) - 青森県八戸市でトラックからタイヤが外れて32歳の男性に当たりました。男性はその後、死亡しました。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Dec 02
News On Japan - Dec 02
Japan experiences hottest-ever autumn
Weather officials in Japan say the country's average temperature this autumn was the highest since record-keeping began 125 years ago.
YouTuber busted for another illegal 'citizen's arrest'
YouTuber Koreaki Rengoku, also known as Kazuaki Sugita (40), has been re-arrested for physically restraining a man while putting him under a 'citizen's arrest', claiming he was a drug addict.
Russian Embassy refuses to pay parking fines
Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that the Russian Embassy has no intention of paying fines for parking violations committed by vehicles with diplomatic plates, which have been avoiding payment under diplomatic privileges.
New Year's royal greeting won't require lottery
The Imperial Household Agency has announced that the New Year's public greeting, scheduled for January 2nd next year, will be held without a lottery system and will return to almost its pre-pandemic state for the first time in four years.
Japan scours seabed for US Osprey wreckage
Japan’s coastguard on Friday scoured the seabed for the wreckage of an Osprey US military aircraft that crashed this week, with still no sign of seven missing airmen.
Former Japanese Foreign Minister Maehara launches new party
Former Japanese Foreign Minister Maehara Seiji has left the opposition Democratic Party for the People to form a new party with four other members of the Diet.
2025 Osaka Expo advance tickets go on sale
Advance admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, went on sale on Thursday, 500 days before the opening.
Intense cold wave hits Japan, snow to reach 1 meter
Northern Japan witnessed its coldest temperatures of the season Thursday morning, as snow begins to accumulate rapidly, set to surpass 1 meter for the first time this winter.
Japanese lawmakers dial up digital reform in Diet
As Japan's parliament inches towards digitalization, this week eliminating stenographers from the Upper House, smartphones are still banned while laptops are permitted, spurring bipartisan members to take action.
Japan's space agency under cyber attack
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has come under cyber attack, with unauthorized access discovered on its network.
Severe weather continues in northern Japan, heavy snow forecast
Unstable weather conditions continue in northern Japan on Wednesday morning, with further snowfall expected in Hokkaido and Tohoku by Thursday morning, Nov 30.
Group of Jehovah's Witnesses followers' children reports on alleged sexual abuse
A group of children of Jehovah's Witnesses followers in Japan has called on the Japanese government to conduct an investigation into alleged sexual abuse by the religious organization.
Forest theme park 'JUNGLIA' set for 2025 launch in northern Okinawa
A theme park centered around experiencing the forests of 'Yanbaru', a World Natural Heritage site located in northern Okinawa, is set to open in 2025.
11 venomous snakes escape from 'Habu House,' leaving locals in fear
Residents on the island of Tokunoshima, located between Kyushu and Okinawa islands, are on high alert after deadly habu snakes escaped from a tourist exhibition.
Data breach sees LINE lose 440,000 items
LINE Yahoo announced on Monday that approximately 440,000 items of personal information may have been leaked, although there have been no reports of the data being misused.
