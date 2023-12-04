Nihon University's board chair apologizes over handling of drug scandal

TOKYO, Dec 05 ( NHK ) - Nihon University has apologized for the institute's poor handling of an illegal drug case involving members of its American football club.

The chair of the university's board of trustees, Hayashi Mariko, and others met reporters on Monday.

She said she deeply apologizes for the confusion caused by the university's handling of the matter.

She also said the school will firmly implement its improvement plan and devote its efforts to removing all inappropriate circumstances that allowed the series of scandals to happen.

Hayashi also referred to a recent decision by an internal committee to disband the American football team. She said the matter will be discussed further by members of the board.

The announcements come as the university submitted to the education ministry last Thursday a set of measures to respond to the alleged use of marijuana by members of the American football team.

Lawyer Kubori Hideaki, who chaired a third-party panel examining the university's handling of the matter, noted the existence of a mindset that kept matters internal, as well as a culture of secrecy that prevented officials from reporting incidents to authorities.

He also said officials also had a xenophobic tendency, aiming to exclude individuals from outside the school.

He noted Hayashi had violated crisis management and executive board governance, and the responsibility she bore was "not light."

Nihon University earlier announced that University President Sakai Takeo will resign on March 31, while Vice President Sawada Yasuhiro will step down on December 31.

Hayashi is to undergo a pay cut of 50 percent for six months.

Hayashi pledged to fulfill her responsibility to reform the university. She also said she has no plans to step down.