Inflation in Japan's capital slows, clouds BOJ exit path

TOKYO, Dec 05 ( Reuters ) - Core inflation in Japan's capital slowed in November, underscoring the central bank's view that cost-push pressures in the world's third-largest economy will gradually dissipate.

While service prices - in focus as the central bank looks for signs of wage-driven inflation - marked their fastest pace of increase since 1994, analysts attributed the climb to a spike in hotel fees amid an influx of tourists.

The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes fuel costs, for Tokyo rose 2.3% in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, slightly below a median market forecast for a 2.4% gain.

It was slower than the 2.7% increase in October and matched a low marked in July last year, as fuel costs kept falling and price hikes for food moderated, the data showed.