Police arrest Japan taxi driver after running over pigeon
TOKYO, Dec 05 (CNA) - A Tokyo taxi driver was arrested for deliberately driving into a flock of pigeons and killing one, police said Tuesday (Dec 5), reportedly because he was angry that the birds were on the road.
Atsushi Ozawa, 50, "used his car to kill a common pigeon, which is not a game animal", in the Japanese capital last month, and was arrested on Sunday for violating wildlife protection laws, a Tokyo police spokesman told AFP.
Ozawa sped off from a traffic light when it turned green, ploughing his taxi into the bevy of birds at a speed of 60kmh, local media said.
The sound of the engine reportedly prompted a surprised passer-by to report the incident.
Tokyo police had a veterinarian perform a post-mortem on the hapless pigeon and determined its cause of death as traumatic shock, according to local media....continue reading
CNA - Dec 05
