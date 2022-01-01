Arrested drunk man has no memory of throwing bike onto train tracks

TOKYO, Dec 07 ( News On Japan ) - A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of throwing a bicycle onto railway tracks from a footbridge.

The suspect is suspected of endangering train traffic by throwing a bicycle onto the tracks from a bridge near JR Sugamo Station in Tokyo in October.

Two hours later, a freight train collided with the bicycle, forcing an emergency stop. This incident caused a 26-minute suspension of the nearby Yamanote Line service, affecting about 3,200 people.

The man denies the allegations, claiming, "I drank too much and lost my memory, so I can't remember."