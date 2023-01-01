Japan universities free for households with 3 or more children starting 2025, no income limit
TOKYO, Dec 07 (News On Japan) - In an effort to boost persistent low birth rates, Japan's government has released a policy offering tuition-free university education to all families with three or more children, effective from fiscal 2025.
As a measure against declining birthrates, the policy targets households with three or more children, offering free university tuition and related fees from fiscal 2025. There will be no income restrictions, and the policy will also include students attending junior colleges and technical colleges, in addition to university students.
The government had already announced that for households with three or more children, the income limit for university scholarships, which do not require repayment, would be raised to around 6 million yen per year starting from next year.
This new measure will be included in the "Children's Future Strategy" and is expected to be decided by a cabinet meeting within the month.
News On Japan - Dec 07
In an effort to boost persistent low birth rates, Japan's government has released a policy offering tuition-free university education to all families with three or more children, effective from fiscal 2025.
News On Japan - Dec 06
Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to effectively make tuition fees free for all high schools, including private institutions.
News On Japan - Dec 06
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has published the results of a learning achievement survey conducted in 2022, targeting 15-year-olds across 81 countries and regions.
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Dec 06
This is Shibasaki, a painting instructor. Today I would like to show you how I paint in silence. the video is 20 minutes long, so I hope you can watch it at your leisure.
NHK - Dec 05
Nihon University has apologized for the institute's poor handling of an illegal drug case involving members of its American football club.
The Shogunate - Dec 04
Revenge is an interesting subject when it comes to premodern Japan. So often we have stories of samurai committing acts of revenge only later to be punished. Yet here we have an old story where a samurai got his revenge and lived to be praised for it.
News On Japan - Dec 04
In a survey on names given to children born this year, "Aoi", written with the character '碧', emerged as the top name for boys for the first time since the survey began, while "Himari" retained its position as the most popular name for girls for the second consecutive year.
Japan Times - Dec 02
The Japan Series was not the only thing the Hanshin Tigers won this year, with “A.R.E” — based on the Japanese word “are,” meaning “that” — crowned buzzword of the year, after team manager Akinobu Okada popularized the term as an indirect reference to victory.
Arsenal - Dec 02
Ever wanted to learn how to say football terms in Japanese?
Kimono Mom - Dec 02
We knew that the busier we got at work pursuing our dreams, the less time we had as a family. Still, when we founded our company, we decided that we would do our best to raise our one precious daughter without making her feel lonely while pursuing our dreams.
Linfamy - Dec 02
Japanese monks did some extreme things in the past, like intense fasting, staying in seclusion for years, and being vegetarian, but killing themselves was a whole different level.
NHK - Nov 30
Nihon University has decided to close down its American football team following the arrests of three of its members in drug-related scandals.
Drachinifel - Nov 30
Today we take a look at why the IJN's submarine force was doing in comparison to its USN opposite number, and also why they were conducting their war in this manner.
Video Street View Japan - Nov 29
Main Gate, Ichonamiki St, Yasuda Auditorium, The University of Tokyo Hospital...
NHK - Nov 29
A Japanese government survey shows last year there were record high percentages of overweight children in many age groups, possibly due to pandemic-related lifestyle changes.