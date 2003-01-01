Osaka Motor Show unveils cutting-edge mobility innovations
OSAKA, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - The Osaka Motor Show, one of the largest motor events in western Japan, kicked of Friday with car manufacturers from around the world showcasing cutting-edge technologies focusing on innovative new modes of mobility.
This year's show, "Go! Future – The Future of Cars", at Intex Osaka, started on Dec 8 and features 39 brands from countries including Japan, China, and Germany.
On display are electric vehicles, including cars equipped with autonomous driving technology, featuring seats that face each other in the front and rear.
From this year, the Osaka Motor Show has been rebranded as a "Mobility Show," introducing experience booths that propose new modes of mobility, not just automobiles.
"Taste Road", which brings together gourmet foods from all over the country, is also available at the venue.
The Osaka Motor Show will be running until Monday, Dec 11.
News On Japan - Dec 09
