Nikkei subscriptions surpass 1 million, ranks fifth globally
TOKYO, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - The number of digital subscriptions for the 'NIKKEI online edition' and the specialized media 'NIKKEI Prime' series offered by the Nihon Keizai Shimbun has exceeded one million.
This is the first time in Japan for a paid news medium to surpass one million subscriptions. Among global newspapers, the Nikkei Group ranks fifth, following the UK's Financial Times.
Dec 09 (テレ東BIZ) - 「日本経済新聞電子版」や専門メディア「NIKKEI Prime」シリーズなど日本経済新聞社が提供するデジタル有料媒体の購読数が100万を超えました。 ...continue reading
Labor-rich Indonesia aims to send 100,000 workers to aging Japan
Indonesia says it plans to send 100,000 workers to Japan over the next five years, helping Tokyo ease a pressing labor shortage as the population of the world's No. 3 economy ages.
New firm managing ex-Johnny's performers named Starto Entertainment
The new firm established to manage Johnny & Associates Inc. performers unveiled its company name Friday as Starto Entertainment Inc., in a bid to start afresh following a sex abuse scandal involving the late founder of the former male talent agency.
X to start hiring engineers in Japan, CEO says
Social media platform X will start hiring engineers in Japan, chief executive Linda Yaccarino said in a post on Thursday.
Surge in management buyouts gives extra boost to Japanese stocks
The best rally in a decade for Japanese stocks is being amplified by a surge in buyouts from company executives.
Traders hike bets that end of negative Bank of Japan rate is rear
The Bank of Japan's leaders are indicating they could be preparing a shift in policy, and that's encouraging traders to raise bets that the central bank will scrap the world’s last negative interest-rate regime as soon as this month. Bloomberg Economics' Taro Kimura shares his views on Bloomberg Television.
What a Bank of Japan rate hike would mean for markets around the world
Comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has traders thinking the central bank will be raising rates, ending it's longtime negative rates policy.
Toyota's Prius voted this year's best car
When you hear the name Prius, most people normally think of a fuel efficient car with ho-hum styling and very average performance. What Toyota did to its latest version of the hybrid pioneer has the industry goggle-eyed with the best-looking Prius ever and performance and mileage numbers to match.
BOJ lays groundwork for end of Japan's negative rates
The Bank of Japan appears to be preparing for the end of its long-held negative interest rate policy, as Deputy Gov. Ryozo Himino and other policy board members signal increasing optimism on price and wage increases.
Japanese buyers help lift global property
Japanese investors seemed to be undeterred by the global real estate slump and the yen’s decline to a 50-year low. They are spending the most in two decades to buy up properties overseas.
Why Japan is a stand-out equity performer - for now
Few commentators would have bet on Japan being a stand-out equity performer on any level at the start of the year, as the country grappled with the long tail of the pandemic and impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Japan's seafood exports to China continue to slump amid ban
Japan's seafood exports to China continued to fall sharply in October from a year earlier.
Inflation in Japan's capital slows, clouds BOJ exit path
Core inflation in Japan's capital slowed in November, underscoring the central bank's view that cost-push pressures in the world's third-largest economy will gradually dissipate.
Hyatt accelerates expansion in Japan with luxury hotels and onsens; unveils suites costing over 300,000 yen per night
American hotel chain, Hyatt, announced on Monday that it plans to open five luxury hotels and hot spring inns in Japan by 2026.
Shrinking, aging pool of workers push Japan to find new ways to fill jobs
Japan's shrinking and aging population is spurring efforts by businesses to find new ways to keep the elderly employed for longer, as they seek to address a chronic and expanding labor shortage.
